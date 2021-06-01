How to Find Convenient and Easy-to-Use Video File Converters for Windows

At some point in your life, regardless if it is a movie on the big screens or a vlog, you may encounter having to convert raw video files from one format to another. Usually, it is because you have a file that you can’t access as it is in a particular format. In which case, you will need a video converter.

A consequence, however, of converting your video to a different format is size reduction and thus possibly a failure to maintain the quality. Therefore, the following is a hand-picked list of the Best Free Video Converters, along with pricing, popular features, and website links that conduct the conversion while keeping the video quality intact.

Furthermore, we have considered its convenience and user-friendliness for Windows. Open-source (free) and commercial (paid) software, which is suitable for freelancers, small commercial ad studios, and home video editing, have been included and.

Any Video Converter Free (AVC)

Any Video Converter (AVC) is one of the finest video converters for Windows, allowing you to convert videos and download music and videos on the go from any output device.

You may download audio and video clips from over 100 websites, including YouTube, and then video edit them with effects, subtitles, watermarks, and other features such as crop and cut.

The application supports over 200 video formats. You can also save videos in full quality thanks to its High-Efficiency Video Coding/HEVC/H.265 technology, which can handle even 4K HD resolution for downloading and converting while simultaneously reducing file size for the greatest possible compression.

NVIDIA NVENC accelerated encoding and the ability to burn movies directory on DVD or AVCHD are two more unique features of the program.

Features:

Ease of downloading videos from sites such as Youtube

Over 100 sites are supported

Video editing within the free video converter, such as applying special effects to clips

The application allows you to burn videos to a Blu-ray disc

Extraction of just the audio from CD/DVDs

It can convert MP4 to MPEG2 files on a Windows operating system

4K Video conversion

NVIDIA NVENC accelerated encoding

HVEC / H.265 conversion

Price: Free | Premium: $59.95

Operating Systems: Windows | macOS

Cons: Converting videos takes a long time

Verdict: Any Video Converter is an excellent program for converting and modifying short videos. Processing and converting videos might take a long time using this program. As a result, the program isn’t suited for studios or freelancers that wish to convert videos with a duration of more than one hour.

Link: https://any-video-converter.com/products/for_video/

Free HD Video Converter Factory

Free HD Video Converter Factory is a program that allows you to save high-quality videos. This free video converter software supports more than 500 video and audio formats and devices.

The latest encoder H265(HEVC), VP9, and other h-video formats are supported by this HD conversion program, one of the first of its kind. Moreover, it also converts multi-track HD video, as well as other video and audio formats. You can also convert online videos.

This HD video converter boasts superior output quality when compared to its competitors, thanks to WonderFox’s innovative video encoding technique. It also has many presets, allowing you to convert videos up to 7680*4320.

It has an easy-to-use video feature wherein you can cut and crop videos, add effects and filters, insert split screens, merge multiple files, add subtitles.

Features:

No video time limit

Video to Audio Conversion

Batch Conversion

Customization of resolution

Price: Free

Operating System: Windows

Cons: It may take some time to become acclimated to the user interface

Verdict: It’s a fantastic piece of consumer software that works quickly and overall performs well to deliver excellent results.

Link: https://www.videoconverterfactory.com/hd-video-converter/

HandBrake

HandBrake, a free video converter that can play video files in MP4, M4V, and MKV formats. This application also supports video filtration. It is completely free and open-source and allows you to convert videos from almost every format out there.

You can convert videos from several formats: H.264/H.265, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, Theora, and VP8/9 are among the video formats that the program can convert to. VFR/CFR compatibility, encoder batch scanning and queuing, the ability to add subtitles and chapter markers are just a few of its additional features.

After you install this program on your device, it will automatically develop a profile that is matched to your system’s requirements. You may edit and alter other settings to meet your needs if you like, but the one it generates would be best for your output results.

To convert videos, the open-source transcoder utilizes third-party libraries like x265, FFmpeg, and libvpx. Quick processing is the most convincing reason to use the program, thanks to great hardware acceleration support.

Features:

A video review before conversion

Сonvert many videos at once (batch conversion)

Save clips in MP3 format

Rip DVDs

Hardware acceleration

Manual and automatic scaling, deinterlacing, cutting, and cropping videos.

Price: Free

Operating Systems: Windows | macOS | Linux

Cons: Support for video file formats are limited

Verdict: HandBrake is a multi-platform video conversion program that is available for free. The program supports only a few video formats. However, because of the hardware acceleration function, the conversion procedure is swift and efficient. Individuals who want to edit home films will find the program useful.

Link: https://handbrake.fr/

Movavi

Movavi Video Converter is a program that converts videos and recognizes devices automatically using a function for instant recognition.

It can convert between over 180 video, audio, and picture formats, including those that are less well-known, ensuring that practically every device is supported. Rest assured that the conversion will be lossless and that the file size will be much reduced. This program can also edit and convert 4K Ultra video.

You may choose from over 200 presets for video file optimization, such as crop and cutting videos and changing the video speed and create GIF pictures from your videos. Furthermore, because of the software’s hardware acceleration function, it can do fast conversions as well.

There’s also a “Convert Sample” tool that you may use before converting your primary files to assist you in saving time by presenting the possible anticipated outcome.

Features:

Drag and drop files into the working area with ease

Add and rotate watermarks in the video

Convert media files to over 180 different formats online

Audio extraction from video

Quick conversions due to hardware acceleration.

Variable bitrate

200+ presents

Price: $49.95 | 7-day free trial

Operating System: Windows | macOS,

Cons: Features such as burning films on DVD and downloading online videos are missing are not possible

Verdict: The Movavi video converter has received a lot of praise for its rapid video conversion. The software is one of the most efficient converters for feature-length films. Although the program lacks several features, it compensates for them with great conversion and optimization capabilities.

Link: https://www.movavi.com/

VideoStudio Ultimate 2021

VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 is an all-in-one solution for all your video requirements. You can generate compelling material, regardless if you are importing pre-existing video clips, recording your screen, or capturing multi-camera recordings. Furthermore, you can crop and cut videos, change video speed (time remapping), add graphics and other cool elements.

It offers several formats while converting your video format for optimum playback. It can also convert 360-degree video footage to normal, fisheye footage to an equirectangular or spherical panorama, and so on.

Features:

Add graphic elements, animated titles, and transitions with drag and drop feature

Stabilizing footage and other cinema-grade effects, leverage split-screen, and Multicam editing is possible

Color correction and color grading for video enhancement

180+ formats

Import your own clips or record your screen

Export your projects, upload directly on YouTube or burn to disc

Price: $99.99 (Currently on sale for $74.99) | 30-day free trial

Operating System: Windows

Cons: Within the video editing community, its video and audio editing skills are inferior to certain competitors.

Verdict: VideoStudio is not simply a conversion tool but a video editing software that allows conversion. It is great for those who do not just want to convert their videos but would like to shake things up and make things more interesting. This is best for content creators.

Link: https://www.videostudiopro.com/en/products/videostudio/ultimate/#overview

