How to fix iPhone boot loop or frozen Apple logo issues

Apple users are quite aware of the updates that need to be done often. During these updates Apple users come across a common problem. There is nothing worse than getting your iPhone stuck in the ‘boot loop’. Boot loop is a phenomenon where the phone gets stuck in the restart. Basically the iPhone won’t turn on stuck on Apple logo. This becomes a frustrating moment as you can’t get past it.

There are many reasons due to which the iPhone gets stuck in the boot loop. If you have your iPhone facing the same problem, you are at the right place. As we have a list of methods that can fix your iPhone right at your home. You don’t need to visit the Apple store. Before doing that, you need to analyze the reason and then act accordingly.

Reasons responsible for the iPhone’s boot loop or stuck on Apple logo

If there is any kind of malfunction in hardware such as battery and wifi adaptor this can be responsible for the iPhone stuck in boot loop or stuck on Apple logo.

During the transfer from PC to the iPhone, softwares in the computer can interfere during the iOS update. This happens because the iPhone is an external device for the computer.

When the update is done using iTunes, during the process of reboot, the computer thinks it has just unplugged and plugged it in back. Hence, the antivirus software starts scanning and interrupts the data transfer. Due to which iTunes aborts the update and the phone remains half updated. And the iPhone goes onto the recovery mode and later gets stuck on Apple logo.

These things can be taken care of, without visiting any technician just by using few basic Microsoft skills. Here are three methods you can follow:

Hard reset

This will help clear all the third party applications, passwords, accounts and restore the iPhone’s setting to initial configuration. This can sometimes fix the iOS system.

DFU Mode: (Device firmware update)

This mode is the deepest type of phone restore. This method doesn’t use the iTunes for installing the latest version of iOS. It allows to choose and change the firmware you want to install in your iPhone. It can help in the situation of the iPhone stuck in the black screen.

Wondershare Dr. Fone software

Wondershare Technology has created another masterpiece, that is Dr. Fone software. The software is known for bringing your iPhone back to life if it got stuck on the boot loop. This is a multi-tasking platform where you can perform various tasks such as data recovery, updating the iPhone, data transfer, unlock device, iOS system repair, iPhone error 14, iPhone stuck in boot loop, iPhone stuck on restore screen, iPhone stuck on Apple logo etc.

Dr. Fone software has over 50 million users all over the world and this is because it is user-friendly and has all that other software existing on the internet doesn’t.

The above two mentioned methods do not guarantee the data recovery but Dr. Fone can keep your data safe. It makes your iPhone usable with just a few clicks.

Unlike the Hard reset and DFU mode method, Dr. Fone makes the iOS system repair is safe and less time-consuming. It is secured by McAfee.

Dr. Fone consists of various modes one of which is Repair modes. This includes functions like Stuck in DFU mode, Stuck in recovery mode, White screen of death, iPhone black screen, iPhone boot loop, etc.

Supports all versions of the iPhone, iPad, iPod.

A toolkit of Dr. Fone consists of a Data recovery system, system repair, Phone manager, iTunes repair, etc.

Allows downgrading iOS without iTunes and there is no loss of data.

Privacy is taken care of through both data encryption and advanced fraud protection.

If the software provides so many facilities anyone can fix their iPhone problem at home itself. You only have to download the software from the official website and install it on your PC. Make sure you don’t download the software other than the website or else you can face the issue of malware. They have both free and paid versions. The free one has few limitations but the paid one is free to explore any tool. There is a policy of 7 days’ money-back guarantee available. Few functions such as Recover, Backup and restore, and Transfer can be purchased separately if you don’t need the other functions.

To guide you through the tools, there are videos available for each tool. So that you won’t be blank when using any of the tools. If you have any query you can contact them through live chat and emails. This is the exact kind of software you need if your iPhone gets stuck in boot loop or stuck on Apple logo.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.