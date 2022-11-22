How to protect your startup from cyber threats

Cyber threats, such as ransomware and phishing attacks, commonly target businesses – no matter their size. It is thus important that business and startup owners protect their data securely so that no information is left vulnerable or made easily accessible to cybercriminals.

Not only can cyber attacks threaten their income and business stability, but with startups specifically, it could mean losing the trust of their crucial investors. This is not ideal, especially when companies are looking for the best ways to save money as a business.

Cybersecurity developments allow for startups to prevent hackers from accessing their private data. This article will outline five top ways in which you can protect and cyber-proof your startup securely.

Make Use of Antivirus Software

Antivirus software works to protect against malware and viruses that may try to infiltrate into your system and access your private data. The majority of antivirus software will also contain firewall features. This refers to the blocking of unauthorized access into your network connection.

It is important to check that the relevant antivirus software is compatible with the devices that are used within your startup, such as laptops or mobile devices. This would mean that you would only need to use one specific antivirus software provider, as opposed to a different one for each type of business device.

Encrypt Sensitive Documents

Not only can data breaches cause a great loss in income and revenue, but it can also sacrifice customer and investor trust. In order to prevent this from happening, you should ensure each sensitive document, such as contracts or financial records, have been encrypted before they are sent, transferred or saved. This is also important if you are looking to improve your cash flow as a startup as creating a safe space will improve your company’s reputability and in turn your profits.

By using encryption software, this will mean that your documents will be automatically encrypted when they are saved – saving you the hassle and time spent encrypting each document manually.

Regularly Update Your Software

Malware attacks are designed to damage or disable computers – including all the data stored on its hard drive. A top way to prevent this from happening is to ensure that you are regularly updating your computer’s operating system and any applications that have been installed.

Install a Password Manager

Password manager software is a great way to ensure that your startup is protected against any cyber attacks. A password manager will essentially help its user to generate unique and strong passwords for each account. Each individual password is then stored onto the password manager programme, so that there is no hassle of remembering each one. This helps to prevent any hassle associated with remembering and storing multiple passwords.

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication

Multi-factor authentication refers to a type of technology that requires its users to provide multiple types of identification when they log into an account, such as their work email address account. These types of identification could be through a text message or an app’s push notification. The advanced verification through multiple methods thus makes it more difficult for hackers to access any private information held by an account as they will not have the physical access to their mobile phone where the verification proof may come through.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by cottonbro studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-using-a-computer-5473298/