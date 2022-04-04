Non-profit organizations have a significant role in communities all around the world by providing services that help people in need. Helping others is rewarding work. Yet, running a non-profit is hard work.

Like businesses, non-profit organizations need to be run like a well-oiled machine. And believe it or not, a great way to do that is to make sure that it operates similar to a modern-day business. No matter the type of non-profit organization you have, to create a lasting impact and have the ability to help as many people as possible, you need to invest in your non-profit, just like a business does. In other words, you need to invest in your team, structure, marketing, and long-term relationships with donors.

Here are a few tips on how to run your non-profit efficiently:

Gather Volunteers

Like most non-profits, yours also functions based on volunteer involvement. In other words, you need people who can give their time and effort to help your organization help others.

Volunteers can help with a number of things, from raising funds to finding people who can benefit from your services, gathering supplies for people in need, helping your non-profit with fundraising events, and many others. So, you need to make sure that you have a significant number of volunteers who can help your organization for free. Easier said than done, right?

Well, one essential aspect of running a non-profit is to learn how to gather volunteers. Start by understanding the type of volunteers you need. Based on the nature of your non-profit, you likely need volunteers that have a particular skill set. For example, you likely need people with strong soft skills who can easily interact with people in need.

Once you figure out what you are looking for in volunteers, make sure to develop a clear volunteer job description that tells all that and share it on every possible platform, including your websites, social media, job sites, and others. This will increase your chances to gather the right volunteers and decrease your efforts to screen a vast number of volunteers who may not hold the right abilities for your non-profit’s activity.

Work with A Fundraising Consultant

Non-profits run on donations. You need money to do good and help others. So, it’s clear that some of your efforts need to be directed towards attracting donors and keeping them loyal (but more on that later).

One good way to find donors who can support your activity is to work with a fundraising consultant who can offer you support and guidance in developing long-term contracts with major donors. A consultant can help you find donors among local businesses or even international brands.

A fundraising consultant has the know-how and skills to convince brands to support your cause and activity. They are also familiar with all the paperwork involved in signing contracts with donors. This will give you more time to focus on other essential decisions and tasks to keep your non-profit thriving.

Hire A Virtual Assistant

Just like it is when you’re running a business, running a non-profit comes with a plethora of tasks. Oftentimes, these tasks end up on your plate, taking a lot of time and effort from you. You have to take care of accounting, marketing, relationships with donors, and many others. All these tasks can be really time-consuming, leaving you with no or very little time to deal with more organizational decisions. But it doesn’t have to be this way. A virtual assistant can help free up your to-do list.

Virtual assistants are independent contractors who can support all types of businesses and organizations. They own a complex skill set that involves know-how and experience with a number of things, including data entry, accounting, web design, marketing, customer relationship management and many others. If you hire a UK Virtual Assistant, you will get help with various administrative and creative tasks that you can barely handle on your own. A VA will perform multiple tasks that are essential but time-consuming for you.

Have A Powerful Marketing Strategy

Businesses need marketing to attract customers who will buy their services and products. Non-profit organizations need marketing to attract donors who can financially support their activity. Your non-profit is no exception to the rule.

Marketing is essential in attracting more donors who will give money to support you to help others. It also helps attract more volunteers to help you with your services. So, make sure to develop a strong marketing strategy.

In today’s digital world, you have plenty of options when it comes to marketing strategies. You can promote your non-profit on social media, have a website, use email marketing, and many others. However, due to the humanitarian nature of your organization, make sure that you don’t ignore real face-to-face interactions. Offline marketing is also important to attract more people to support your cause. So, combine offline and online strategies for a more efficient marketing impact. For example, you can organize an in-person fundraising event and use online channels like social media or your website to promote it.

Treat Donors as Customers or Investors

When a donor decides to donate their time and money to your cause, they are actually investing in your services and the community you are helping. Looking at donors as investors or customers helps you treat them the right way to keep them engaged in supporting your non-profit more in the future.

Businesses can’t succeed without customers and investors. Neither can non-profits. So, make sure that you use various strategies to keep your donors engaged and loyal, including:

Show them the impact of their donations

Make them feel necessary for the activity of your non-profit

Stay in touch and keep them up-to-date with what’s new with your non-profit and projects.

Diversify Your Revenue Streams

Another critical strategy to run a successful non-profit is to find ways to make sure that you don’t only rely on donations. There will be moments when donors will be less active or have smaller budgets to donate. During those times, you need to have other revenue streams you can count on to keep your non-profit on the right track and continue to help others.

So, find ways to diversify your revenue streams. For example, one idea would be to develop merchandise products and sell them on your website.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by Katt Yukawa on Unsplash