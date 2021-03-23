How to spy on your child’s Android phone activities

Today, children are getting cell phones at younger ages than in the past. But why? The primary reasons are of course needing one to communicate with parents and because other kids in their school grade have them as well.

However, phone use, including Android devices, can expose children to various dangers in the digital world. This includes the fact that kids who just got their first cell phone don’t know how to properly use it yet.

Advertisements

That is why parents need to learn how to spy on their child’s Android phone activities. To understand, follow the steps below to properly spy on an Android phone, including using a third-party cell phone spy app.

Step 1: Answer – Why Do You Need To Spy On Their Android Device?

To start with, you need to understand what your motivations are for tracking your child’s phone. The most common reasons parents do this include:

Protecting their child from online dangers including hackers, catfishers, predators, and cyberbullies.

Knowing what their children are up to on their phone.

Ensuring their child is properly using their device.

Making sure they do not view anything inappropriate, explicit, or violent while browsing online, using social media, and other applications.

Knowing their child’s GPS location at all times.

Tracking down their phone in case it is lost or stolen.

Step 2: Know What Type of Phone They Have

When searching for Android spy apps and other tools and features, you will need to know as much about your child’s phone as possible. This includes the phone’s manufacturer, model, the type of operating system it runs on, and the IMEI number. By knowing this, you will have a much better understanding of what parental controls, privacy, security, and app restriction features are available to you and your child.

Step 3: Evaluate Your Spy App and Parental Control Options

Now that you know what type of phone, your child has, you should make a list of the phone’s useful features and what you are looking for in a spy software program. Ensure that between all of the available options, you can easily monitor and control every aspect of your child’s device use.

Besides hidden spy apps, there are other useful tools that can help ensure phone safety, including Google SafeSearch and Google Family Link.

Step 4: Purchase & Install An Android Cell Phone Spy and Monitoring App

With your options laid out, it is time to purchase and install an Android cell phone spy and tracking app. When deciding which spy app for Android to purchase, always consider the following:

Features You Need: These apps often allow users to monitor text messages, phone call logs, web browser history, social media messages, device GPS location, and more.

Budget: What are you willing to spend on a spy application? Usually, these apps require a one-time or monthly payment.

Compatibility: Ensure the spy app will work on the target device.

Customer Reviews: Always see how other people liked or disliked the app to ensure it’s worth purchasing.

Customer Support: If they have a customer support number, call it to see if a live person answers and if they are helpful.

Usability: Determine if it will be easy for you to use the app and view the retrieved data.

After selecting the best product for you, install it on your child’s phone. Most Android spy apps only take a few minutes to do so. Usually, access to the physical phone will be required, but rooting the device should not be necessary.

Step 5: View Your Child’s Cell Phone Activities

With steps 1 – 4 complete, you can now monitor and restrict your child’s phone use. Make sure to inform your child that you are spying on their device so you don’t lose their trust. Also, when accessing their information, always do so from a secure device connected to a private Wi-Fi network. You don’t want to accidentally expose your child’s data to hackers!

By following all of these steps, you will be ready to spy on your child’s Android device. Remember not to abuse your power while overseeing your child’s phone use. Being too controlling could lead to a disconnect between you and your child. Try and find a nice balance between monitoring their phone activities and giving them privacy and freedom.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement