Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the hottest and most exciting free to play battle royale video games of the present time. With over 80 million downloads, it has been standing popular on all gaming markets.

However, the game can be challenging when you are just starting out. Thankfully, there’s a bunch of cheats that can help beginner players stay safe in the Warzone.

But, it’s also crucial to stay safe and undetected while using them. And if you are wondering how to do that, this blog post will help you.

Here are some of the simplest Warzone hacks that will keep you safe while cheating in the Call of Duty: Warzone.

So, are we up for this? Cool, let’s get started!

1. Keep a Low Profile

Let us admit, no matter how good you are at a game, sometimes, cheats make the game all-the-more interesting than ever before.

However, these cheats can also get your account suspended if you get exposed.

One of the best ways to keep yourself safe from this risk is to maintain a low profile. Even if you have all the cheat capabilities to excel in Warzone, avoid being flashy of your immortality.

Just play along like everyone else and try to keep a low profile.

The less attention you attract higher will be the chances of you being safe.

2. Use Undetectable Cheats

We know how high-rewards generally come with high-risks. Similarly, if we reduce the reward, we may reduce the risk as well.

Speaking of the Call of Duty: Warzone cheats, this is the very case.

While some cheats make you really exclusive on the battlefield, they may also get you exposed quicker than anything. Fortunately, there’s a bunch of cheats that are slightly safer to use, and are known for being undetectable.

For a great collection of powerful and safe Warzone hacks and cheats, you can refer to the link.

3. Avoid Conflict

Whether you are using ESPs, wallhacks or any other powerful cheat, try to avoid conflict at all costs. Certainly, no cost can be higher than the one of losing your COD account.

Raging up and abusing the abilities of your cheats can draw attention from other players. It might come off as annoying to them, and who doesn’t know the consequences that follow?

So, keep yourself away from conflicts. Use these powerful cheats only when necessary. Try to play as natural as you can at all the other times. If you step into the Warzone as a proudy immortal, the chances are that you’ll be exposed to and by one player or another.

4. Get Your Cheats From a Reliable Source

When you get your cheats from a reputable source, you can be less worried about being identified or exposed. This is because these sources generally provide cheats that are undetectable.

Sure, you might have acquired a cheat from a friend or an IG page, but note that apart from being powerful, that cheat may also get you exposed.

So, be cautious and trust only a reputable source. We have linked one such resource in the first pointer of this blog post.

Important Note: The Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Warzone staff in no way supports cheats. In fact, they are frequently patrolling to identify cheater accounts, along with cheat providers, serving them a permanent ban from the game. So, if you use cheats, beware of the risk that you are signing up for.

Apart from that, have a great time gaming.

Wrapping up

Warzone hacks and cheats are fun; no doubts about that. But are they always safe to use? Since its launch, Call of Duty: Warzone has permanently banned over 300,000 gaming accounts based on cheating charges. We don’t want to add to this list, right?

In this blog post, we shared several Warzone tips that will keep you safe while cheating.

Feature Image via Activision

Hopefully, this was helpful.

