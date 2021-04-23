Instagram has long been more than just a platform with pretty pictures; it is one of the most powerful tools in recent times for promoting business and increasing sales. There are both buyers and sellers, but it’s true that both sides benefit from beautiful pictures and high-quality content. But is a visually appealing profile and valuable information underneath each post the most important? Is that all that matters for the successful growth of your account and, therefore, your business?

It’s not that obvious at first blush. Yes, creating content isn’t a simple thing, but publishing a post is not the final step in a business development strategy.

In order for as many people as possible to see your post and be interested in your profile, you need to keep in mind the importance of hashtags usage that is the driving force behind your business’s progress on Insta.

Let’s dive into a comprehensive guide about how to pick out relevant hashtags using an Ingramer hashtag generator app for Android owners. But first, we will clarify why use hashtags and how they may help your product development?

Why use hashtags?

A hashtag is an effective way to expand your audience over a short period. It functions as an IG navigator for users to find what they are interested in. And if your content is in their field of concern, your audience will not only broaden but, importantly, it will become a target one.

Well, but what are the apparent reasons to use hashtags?

Make a product more recognizable

Promotional branded hashtags are a great way to get your product noticed on IG. The more your branded hashtag is used by you and your audience, the more other accounts will know about your profile. And that’s the way to succeed.

Your post is easy to find

For example, if you talk about choosing the right skincare products for 25+ skin in your post, adding relevant hashtags can result in your post being found by girls interested in the topic, which means your post can engage them, and voila – it may become a top one.

Enlarge target audience

Choosing a relevant hashtag creates a profitable vicious cycle: corresponding hashtag > higher engagement > your post’s popularity > more followers of your industry. Not only will your audience become broader, but also more targeted, and that’s essential than anything else today.

Timesaving

With the right choice of hashtags, you can push your business forward at a fraction of time cost. It is not for nothing that influencers and bloggers today use these tactics to promote products. It’s working like never before.

Discover trendy niches

If you need a new development path or want to be inspired by famous account promotion examples, look for trending accounts and niches using the same hashtags. Keep up with the times as business strategies always need some “fresh air”.

How to discover relevant hashtags with Android

One way to develop an effective tactic of hashtag usage is to install an Instagram hashtag generator on Android that helps you search for the right hashtags.

You may freely download hashtag generator app from Google Play.

Generators’ core thing is their AI algorithm that searches for the right hashtags for your IG publications.

How will the generator help you?

Boost views > likes/comments

As mentioned above, accurately chosen hashtags give your content a chance to be seen by new audiences, and they, in turn, can appreciate the post with a like or a comment.

Increase activity > engagement

Hashtags are a kind of navigator that can lead new users to your profile. With accurate hashtags, the number of users who find out about you boosts dramatically.

Sales growth > product promotion

The more users who come across your post, the more chances you will gain new leads and regular customers.

What are the generator’s features?

Convenient search

Like on a web-based version, Android owners may also use the generator app to look for hashtags via keywords, an image, or a post link, making the searching process more comfortable.

Multi-language search

The tool is developed for cross-language look up. Thus you may type keywords using the language of your audience.

Extended hashtags database

The hashtag database is constantly updated with the most trending hashtags after market research and current topics in the Instagram world to ensure the hashtag will hit the bull’s-eye.

Up to 5 keywords

When you enter more than one keyword from the same topic field, it makes the search more targeted. In this way, you may get the most specific and appropriate results.

Convenient interface

After entering keywords/an image or link, a window will appear with the corresponding hashtags suggested by the system according to your query. From this window, you pick out the ones that suit you best and then copy the chosen hashtags, clicking on a blue icon, and paste them directly into IG.

How to navigate on the app

Install the tool

Go to the Play Store to get the app on your Android.

Enter keywords/image/link

Enter keywords, etc., into a search bar to get a hashtag according to your request.

Pick out accurate hashtags

Choose desired hashtags and pay attention to tips that describe each hashtag: is it a hard, medium, or easy one?

IG allows you to paste no more than 30 hashtags under a post, but today, it’s advisable to use up to 15 not to overload the post with hashtags alone.

NB: the app includes categories/themes that may ease your searching if you can’t decide what keyword to enter.

Copy chosen hashtags

By highlighting necessary hashtags, you add them in a blue hashtag box on the right which you may click on to copy all of the chosen hashtags.

Insert them into IG

Now for the final step, inserting the selected hashtags. That’s it, it’s done.

Using an Instagram hashtag generator on Android for finding the right hashtags is an excellent way of business growth. Still, you may only make a real breakthrough in promoting your business when, alongside the use of relevant hashtags, you don’t forget about quality content, visually engaging photos, communication with users, and the constant creation of new Stories.

