Meet the Umidigi Z2 Special Edition with new color and upgraded camera (Promoted)

Umidigi just officially unveiled the UMIDIGI Z2 Special Edition, with an upgraded rear camera sensor and a new color that looks to be an evolution of the recently-popular Twilight style. It sacrifices in other areas, though – specifically in the RAM department.

The standard Umidigi Z2 features a 6.2″, 19:9 FHD+ display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, making it a true full-screen phone. It runs on a Helio P23 processor and 6/64GB RAM/ROM, so it should be up to handling most of life’s everyday tasks. The Special Edition, however, only sports 4GB of RAM – a pretty significant reduction. The Special Edition also features a different main camera sensor – a flagship-caliber S5K2P7 with a large f/1.7 aperture. The Special Edition supports global bands and stock Android 8.1 right out of the box as well, making it a true world-wide phone.

The main selling point of the Umidigi Z2 Special Edition is that unique Fantastic finish, though. It features a darker, more blue-saturated gradient than the standard Midnight color, which gives it a less garish, more mature appearance. It looks pretty slick. Check it out in the video below.

While we don’t have any pricing yet for the Umidigi Z2 Special Edition, all indications is that it’ll be cheaper than the standard edition – and indeed, cheaper than any other Helio P23 phone on the market. We’ll keep you updated when we know the details.

Special Edition Testers

Umidigi is looking for people to help try out the Z2 Special Edition. For details on how to get into that program, hit this link and sign up.

