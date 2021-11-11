Moving to London from abroad? Download these essential Android apps

If you’re preparing for a big move to the UK capital of London, you have an exciting journey ahead of you. Every single year between 2014 and 2019, more than 200,000 people moved to London, making it one of the most popular global hubs for international workers and thrill seekers in the world.

No matter where you are from or what you want to do, London has what you need to make you feel at home. More than 300 languages are spoken in the city, while virtually every nationality, faith group, and subculture you can think of has a vibrant community in the city.

Nonetheless, your move will be easier if you have some simple tools to help you adjust to life in London. With that in mind, here are the essential Android apps to download before you go.

Preply: On-the-Go English Tutoring

Whether you are moving to London for work, study, or play, it is the perfect opportunity to master your English skills. The working language across all industries and sectors in London is English, meaning that a strong grasp of the language is essential to get ahead in your career. For this, you can use a language app, which offers instant, on-the-go tutoring from real native speakers. They can help you master conversational English and sound like a native in no time.

Santander Cycles: Get Around

Once upon a time, London was not known to be a particularly cycle-friendly city, at least not on the same level as, say Copenhagen, Berlin, or Amsterdam. However, the London Transport Authority has been on its most ambitious bike path-building spree ever, adding 450km of new bike lanes throughout the city in the past two years alone. In order to make the most out of this fabulous new infrastructure, you should download the Santander Cycle app, which allows you to very cheaply rent a city bike from 750 docking stations across London.

Dusk: Drinks On the House

We all know that a night out in London can be punishingly expensive. However, with the right software on your phone, you can hit the town without spending a penny. This is the logic behind the hugely popular Dusk app (formerly Drinki), which leverages its relationships with hundreds of bars and venues across the city to provide free drinks every single night. The app has something of a cult following in the city, with some users going to the absolute limit to see how many freebies they can get through the app.

Citymapper: Turbocharge Your Commute

There are many apps you can use to navigate the vast reaches of London’s 1572 square kilometer urban area. However, the only one that consistently compiles all of the information and transport ticketings that you need in one place is Citymapper, a UK app that is completely free to use. It is way more reliable than Google Maps and can tell you exactly how to get from A to B the quickest, while also providing up-to-date information on delays and roadworks so that you are never caught off guard.

Time Out: Stay in the Know

Some London snobs will scoff at the idea of using Time Out to stay on top of all of the hip happenings and cultural events in the city, but it should not be overlooked. The quintessential guide to urban exploration might be mainstream, but it is also incredibly comprehensive. The sprawling Time Out London app is all you need to stay on top of all of the events, parties, and openings that will interest you, so download it if you never want to be bored in the city again.

With these apps on your Android phone, your London adventure will get off to the smoothest possible start. Download them today.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement