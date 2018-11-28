New Oukitel WP1 video test shows the phone working underwater (Promoted)

Oukitel’s tri-proof smartphone, WP1 has been put to the test yet again. After testing its durability in numerous ways including putting it into a freezer and letting it soak in hot water, now Oukitel is showing us the WP1 can work underwater.

The phone was powered on above water and then placed in a container of water with benchmarking app AnTuTu turned on. The underwater test resulted in a pretty high score of 84,393.

The WP1 was also thrown in a fish tank for half an hour. Needless to say, the IP68 waterproof smartphone survived the experiment without breaking a sweat.

In case you don’t remember what the Oukitel WP1 is all about let us refresh your memory real quick. The handset features a 5.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

It’s powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek octa-core processor working in concert with 4Gb of RAM and 64GB of storage (with a microSD card slot for memory extension to 128GB).

The rugged smartphone also takes advantage of a dual-lens camera featuring a 13MP main sensor and a secondary 2MP one. When it comes to taking self-portraits users can use the 5MP front-facing camera.

Wireless charging on a rugged phone? Oukitel WP1 has it!

The Oukitel WP1 includes a pretty hefty 5,000 mAh battery under the good with support for fast charging 9V/2A. Once depleted, the juice box can be fully recharged in 2 hours and 10 minutes.

What’s more, wireless charging is also in the picture, as the phone is also compatible with this standard. It takes 3 hours and 10 minutes to fully charge the 5,000 mAh battery inside the WP1 this way.

Even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping spree has passed, Oukitel is still offering the WP1 with a special discounted price. So if you’re on the market for a rugged phone, you can currently snatch the WP1 for only $159.38.

Buy the Oukitel WP1