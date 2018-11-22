Oukitel’s Black Friday deals bring big discounts on big-battery phones (Promoted)

November is the perfect month to find deals and shop for the upcoming Christmas season. Following the 11.11 Single’s Day shopping craze, we’re now stepping into Black Friday and companies all around the world are throwing discounts at us.

It’s the case of Chinese brand, Oukitel which has also announced its deals for the holiday.

Starting off, Oukitel will be offering the WP2 tri-proof smartphone for just $209.99, which is the lowest price you can find among all the stores.

The main highlights of the WP2 include a huge 10,000 mAh battery with 9V/2A quick charge, IP68 certification, large 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and the 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Moving on, the Oukitel K10 which comes with an 11,000 mAh battery, an Helio 23 SoC and 6GB of RAM/64GB of storage is also discounted this Black Friday. The company will be offering the device for only $239.99 which is a 28% price drop.

Other specs include a 21MP+8MP main camera on the back and a 13MP+8MP dual-lens selfie camera.

Have a smaller budget this Black Friday? Don’t worry, you can still get a big-battery smartphone if that’s what you’re after. The Oukitel K7 Power will be offered at the promotional price of $109.99.

Coming with a 10,000 mAh battery, the K7 Power also offers the services of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 resolution. Android 8.1 Oreo comes pre-installed on board.

These are the main deals available for Black Friday, but Oukitel is also shaving off the price of some other of its products.

For example, you can get the Oukitel P2 smart Wi-Fi plug for just $8.99 instead of $24.43. The Oukitel K7 is just $169.99 (down from $301), while the U18 sells for only $149.99 (down from $172).

So which Oukitel product will you buy this Black Friday?