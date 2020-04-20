Oukitel C18 Pro launches globally for just $99

Oukitel’s newest phone, the C18 Pro, is now available globally, giving consumers a low-cost option for customers interested in a solid camera experience. Listed at just $99.99 at launch, it’s an introductory price that won’t last long.

Key features in the Oukitel C18 Pro include a 6.55-inch HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery, and a decent array of hardware. A MediaTek P25 octa-core processor is supported by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is complemented by a microSD card.

The key draw in the C18 Pro, though, is its four camera array on the rear. A 16-megapixel camera leads the way, flanked by an 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oukitel is really pushing its camera experience for the phone, particularly around the macro lens. In fact, it’s kicked off a full promotional campaign where it plans to differentiate its “true” camera from the “fake” macro that comes with AI and software. According to Oukitel, many low cost phones use algorithms and AI to create a macro shot.

The Oukitel C18 runs Android 9 at launch but it’s already lined up for an Android 10 update. Once installed, it will benefit from dark mode, improved battery, live captions, enhanced smart reply, sound amplifier, and more.

If you’re ready to pick up the Oukitel C18 Pro for yourself, head over to Oukitel’s website to check it out. Or, jump right into AliExpress and order it immediately.

A quick note to US readers: The Oukitel C18 Pro may not be compatible with your carrier, at least in the area of 4GLTE. Read up before making a purchasing decision.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.