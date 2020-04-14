Oukitel recently began teasing its next smartphone, the budget priced C18 Pro. Set to go on sale in just over a week, it boasts a generous four-camera array that’s normally reserved for much pricier phones.

In shown in our previous coverage of the phone, we provided a quick peek at what Ouktel C18 Pro brings to the table camera-wise. Today we’ll show the Oukitel C18 Pro fares against the likes of Xiaomi’s CC9 Pro, a phone that’s considerably more expensive at $380.

Here’s a sample of how the macro lens stacks up against the phone that’s more than twice its price.

As Oukitel puts it, there are a lot of companies who claim to have a macro picture but it’s often done via AI and software. Its C18 Pro, however, has a macro lens and three others, too. That’s four cameras on a $150 phone. Present are a 16-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel 120° wide angle, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Enough with the words, let’s see it in action.

There are only a few days to go before the Oukitel C18 Pro goes on sale. The launch date is expected for April 20, but you can already add one to your cart if you’re an AliExpress consumer.

