Big-battery Oukitel K8 is discounted on Aliexpress until August 9 (Promoted)

The Oukitel K8 went on sale earlier this month is already discounted. Starting today and until August 9, you will be able to grab the big-battery phone from Aliexpress for only $137.99. By ordering until Thursday, you’ll be able to get the K8 with 31% off.

So if you’re on the market for a modern phone that can easily last you through a day of use and beyond, you might want to consider getting the Oukitel K8.

What’s the Oukitel K8 all about?

In case you don’t know, the Oukitel K8 is one of the newest phones from the Chinese brand. The device features a 6-inch FHD+ display, with the increasingly present 18:9 aspect ratio. Power comes from a MediaTek MT6750T that works in combination with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

When it comes to photography, the product offers a pretty standard 13-megapixel+5-megapixel camera combo on the back. The two sensors are vertically oriented. To the right of the camera module, there’s an LED flash to help get the perfect picture. While the front is reserved for the 5-megapixel frontal camera.

Oukitel has also included a circular fingerprint scanner on the back, which lives right below the cameras. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Android 9 Pie is already out, and the phone might get the update at some point. Although it will probably take some time for that to happen.

The K8 is also quite ergonomic thanks to the rounded edges. Oukitel has also used a layer of oleophobic coating which helps protect the device while you’re holding it. What’s more, the phone features a UV celluloid cover on the back to give the K8 a metallic texture.

All of this can be yours for $137.99 if you hurry up and place your order until August 9. What are you waiting for?