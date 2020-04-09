Oukitel previews C18 Pro in advance of April 20 debut

OUKITEL’s newest phone, the WP6 is just hitting the market, but the device maker is already showcasing its next model. Indeed, the C18 Pro is on the horizon, and is expected to arrive in just a few days from now, April 20.

Whereas the WP series is more for the rugged outdoor user type, the C series is the budget-minded line for less-demanding consumers. With that said, it does look to have a respectable amount of hardware and camera features.

As more devices hit the market with multiple cameras, it has been suggested that some phone makers aren’t always truthful about their macro lenses. OUKITEL, for its part, figures to promote the C18 Pro around that very notion. Its slogan for the new handset? Divide true and fake.

The C18 Pro is equipped with 16-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel wide angle, and 5-megapixel macro lens. And when some phone makers use AI algorithms to achieve macro shots, OUKITEL relies on the hardware.

Other noteworthy details to look for in the C18 Pro include a 6.55 display and a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of performance, things should be pretty decent with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Android 10.

A preview video by OUKITEL (embedded below) demonstrates how the $149 C18 Pro fares against the pricier Xiaomi CC9 Pro

The OUKITEL C18 Pro launches on April 20 with an introductory price of just $150. In the meanwhile, you can also enter a giveaway with a chance to win one of ten!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.