Oukitel U23 tipped to feature notch on top and wireless charging (Promoted)

Oukitel’s upcoming flagship, the U23 will arrive on the market this November. We don’t know the exact date yet, but the company will probably reveal this information soon enough.

While we wait on that, let us tell you the U23 is expected to land with a 6.18-inch display with 1080 x 2246 resolution (FHD+). The front panel is of Huaxing LCD variety, which compared to the regular LCD standard, should be able to display more details in pictures for a more realistic effect.

Oukitel’s U23 follows the current smartphone design trends. The phone features a notch on top and a back that boasts a gradient color which combines deep sea blue with twilight purple. Similar to Huawei’s P20 Twilight model. Oukitel says it obtained this unique color by combing dozens of complicated electroplating technology processes on the PC composite board.

The U23 might be beautiful but it’s also quite powerful, carrying an Helio P23 processor that’s backed up by 6GB of RAM. No word on storage just yet.

The phone will come with a 3,500 mAh battery and 5V/2A charger in the box. What’s more, the U23 also supports 10W wireless charging.

Last but not least, Oukitel’s upcoming flagship will ship out with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Any hopes for the Android 9 Pie update you might be wondering. Perhaps at some point in time…

As we told you above, the Oukitel U23 is yet to go on sale and so far it has not been even listen on the company’s website. But the phone is bound to go on sale in November.

In the meanwhile, you can take a look at the video below, so you can get a better idea of the phone’s overall appearance and design.

We expect the Oukitel U23 to be affordably priced like the company has accustomed us so far.