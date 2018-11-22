Oukitel U23 goes on pre-sale with $199.99 price tag (Promoted)

Oukitel’s latest flagship, the U23 just went up for pre-sale. Until November 30, interested parties will be able to grab the smartphone for $199.99. Once the promo period expires, the handset will retail for $249.99.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Oukitel U23 is a modern flagship device bringing the latest in terms of smartphone trends. It features a wide 6.18-inch display with a notch on top and 95% screen-to-body ratio. The screen boasts a resolution of 2,246 x 1,080 or FHD+.

On the back, the U23 boasts a gradient color, which turns from blue to purple depending on how you look at it.

The Oukitel U23 ships in Twilight

On top of being quite visually stunning, the Oukitel U23 is also fast. It takes advantage of a MediaTek Helio P23 processor that’s backed up by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset relies on a 3,500 mAh battery, which comes with support for 10W wireless charging.

Obviously, such a trendy smartphone will come equipped with a dual-camera setup, which is the case here. Customers adopting the new U23 will be able to take advantage of a 16MP+2MP camera on the back, and of an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 on the front.

The phone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

To celebrate the arrival of the U23 on the market, Oukitel is hosting a giveaway on its official Facebook page. Want to win a free U23? Then follow these simple steps:

Like Oukitel Smartphone page on Facebook

Like Oukitel Smartphone page on Facebook Like and share the giveaway to your timeline each day

Comment on the post page about the U23 and tag 5 or more friends.

The giveaway ends on November 30.

Oukitel notes that the U23 is also getting a European version, which will arrive a little bit later, sometime in December.

In the meantime, the non-EU model is on pre-sale at Gearbest, so click on the link if you want to get it.