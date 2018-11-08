Oukitel U23 to go up for pre-sale on November 19 for $199.99 (Promoted)

We’ve been telling you not so long ago that Oukitel is gearing up to release a new flagship phone called the U23.

Now the company has released details about the device’s pricing and availability. The phone will debut with a price tag of $199.99. After the pre-sale period ends, the price will increase with $10 every week until it finally reaches $249.99.

At the same time, Oukitel announced the U23 has entered the subscription period, so you can subscribe to get notified when phone becomes available. This way you can ensure you’ll be able to buy the U23 at the lowest $199.99 price.

According to the company, the first global sale for the U23 is poised to start on November 19. So keep your eyes on the calendar.

Win a free Oukitel U23!

On top of that, Oukitel is kicking off a giveaway activity during which the company will choose 2 lucky subscribers that will get the U23 for free. The subscription period has started and will end on November 19.

In case you forgot, the Oukitel U23 is expected to arrive with a spacious 6.18-inch display with a stylish notch on top. The phone has an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2246 resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, backed up by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It relies on a 3,500 mAh battery and also has support for 10W wireless charging.

Other specs include a dual 16MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie snapper and comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Oukitel will offer the U23 with a sleek blue-to-purple gradient colored back, which is so in vogue these days.

So if you’re looking for a smartphone that ticks all the major smartphone trends this year including a notch, gradient back and dual-cameras, the Oukitel U23 might be just what you need.