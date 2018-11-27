OUKITEL U23 vs. Huawei P20 Pro: Do you need to spend $800 for a flagship? (Promoted)

In the last couple of years, companies like Apple and Huawei have been releasing flagship smartphones with super high prices. It makes many users wonder if it is really worthwhile to pay so much for a smartphone you only use for one or two years. When there are so many cheaper options on the market, you’re left to wonder if an $800 flagship is really four times better than a $200 flagship.

Is it really cost-effective to pay $800 for a flagship when you can purchase the OUKITEL U23 for just $200? Today, we’re comparing the OUKITEL U23 ($200) vs. the Huawei P20 Pro ($870)

OUKITEL U23 vs. Huawei P20 Pro hands-on

Build and Design

Looking at the U23 and P20 Pro, both appear to have flagship-level build quality and premium looks. Both feature FHD+ displays with a display cutout, but the OUKITEL U23 has a smaller bottom bezel due to its rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The U23 only offers twilight blue-to-purple gradient colors, while the Huawei P20 Pro offers twilight, black, pink, gold, and blue version. On the back, both the U23 and P20 Pro place the camera module on the top left.

Software and Performance

The OUKITEL U23 employs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Huawei P20 Pro uses its own EMUI 8.1 software skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Both phones feature smooth performance and a stable software experience in daily usage.

The P20 Pro is powered by a more powerful Kirin 970 octa-core CPU, while the U23 uses the MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor. Obviously, the P20 Pro performs better in heavy games, however, in the last few years, smartphone chipsets have been improved quite a bit. Both the P20 Pro and U23 are capable of handling the latest popular games and multitasking with no issue.

Camera

It shouldn’t be any surprise, but the Huawei P20 Pro has a superior camera setup. As it should since it costs 4x the price of the U23. The P20 Pro features three Leica lenses with a 40 MP/20 MP/8 MP arrangement. The U23 features a dual-lens rear camera setup feating the Samsung S5k3P9, a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor. Considering the price, the quality of the pictures on the U23 are not four times worse.

Conclusion

When purchasing a new phone, one of the most important factors to consider is the price to performance ratio. That’s why the OUKITEL U23 stands out. At $249.99, you can get an excellent smartphone which is not too inferior to devices that cost many times its price. It’s also worth mentioning that the U23 offers extra features like wireless charging, which the P20 Pro does not.

For a smartphone that you may only use for a year or two, is it worth paying four times the price which is obviously not four times as powerful or takes four times better pictures? That depends on your personal tastes.

The OUKITEL U23 flagship offers excellent performance to handle whatever you throw at it. It’s now on sale at GearBest for a promotional price of $209.99 until December 2. You can find out more information here.