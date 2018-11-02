Oukitel WP1 to go on sale with a discounted price on November 11 (Promoted)

Oukitel’s latest rugged phone, the WP1 has gone up for pre-order at Aliexpress with a $169.09 price tag.

But the store will soon offer a $10 coupon code for the upcoming November 11 shopping festival that will reduce the price of the handset to only $159.09.

To take advantage of the deal, you need to pay a deposit of $16.91 now, before the activity starts, and then pay the remaining sum on November 11 during the shopping event. In total, you’ll be shedding $159.09 to get the WP1.

The WP1 offers wireless charging on the cheap

In case you don’t remember what the Oukitel WP1 is all about let us refresh your memory a little bit. The rugged handset features a 5.5-inch capacitive display with 720 x 1440 resolution and modern 18:9 aspect ratio.

Power comes from a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6763 processor, that’s backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s room to add more (up to 128GB) if you feel it’s necessary via the microSD card slot.

Oukitel calls the WP1 a tri-proof smartphone. That’s because the device has been designed to be IP68 waterproof, dust-proof and shockproof. You can watch the device take a beating in the video below.

Anyway, on top of being really tough, the WP1 can also act to take decent pictures. The product has a dual-camera arrangement on the back that pairs a 13MP sensor with a secondary 2MP one. For selfie-taking purposes, there’s a 5MP module.

Those who want a phone with a big battery will be glad to know the WP1 bundles a 5,000 mAh juice box that’s compatible with 9V/2A quick charge. What’s more, the WP1 is among the few rugged phones out there that comes with support for wireless charging.

The device will ship out with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Remember that if you want to get the Oukitel WP1 at the promotional price, make sure you place your pre-order and pay the deposit before November 11, 2018.

Pre-order the Oukitel WP1