Oukitel WP1 rugged phone has wireless charging, on sale now (Promoted)

On the market for a rugged smartphone that can take a beating? Well then you might be interested to know that the Oukitel WP1 is currently on sale at Banggood.

Until the end of October (and possibly beyond), the phone can be purchased for $159.99, down from the original $199.99 price tag. This will allow you to save 21% on your purchase.

Oukitel calls the WP1 a tri-proof smartphone because it’s waterproof, dust-proof, as well as shock-proof. Despite being so durable, it’s among the few rugged smartphones out there that comes with support for wireless charging. Using a 10W wireless charger, users can replenish the WP1’s battery in about 3 hours.

The WP1 is the first Oukitel phone with wireless charging

This outdoor device also comes with a 5.5-inch capacitive display with 720 x 1440 resolution (HD+) and modern 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s powered by a octa-core MediaTek MT6763 processor that’s backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Oukitel also throws in a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB.

While the WP1 is powerful and though, it can also take pretty decent snaps. The phone boasts a dual-lens primary camera comprised of 13MP+2MP sensors. On the front, Oukitel has implemented a 5MP camera, so you can use the rugged device for selfie taking purposes too, and not only for work.

Wrapping up the package is a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 9V/2A fast charging. Keep in mind that the phone also supports wireless charging. The phone ships out with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Sure, we’d have liked to see Android 9 Pie onboard, but who knows maybe the company will update the device at some point.

The rugged phone is waiting for you on Banggood, and if you order it now you’ll be able to get it for only $159.99. Hurry up!

