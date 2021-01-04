Oukitel WP10 5G rugged smartphone makes New Year debut with massive discount

Last week Oukitel released a video of the factory where its latest handset, the rugged WP10 5G is being mass-produced. This week, Oukitel is kicking off the new year with an announcement of a massive discount for the self-dubbed “King Battery” 5G rugged smartphone.

The most affordable 5G rugged phone is set to make its 2021 debut on Aliexpress with a 40% discount.

Available immediately, the WP10 5G is listed on Aliexpress with a price-tag of $399.99, a 40% discount from its original price of $669.99. As if that is not enough, buyers can get another $20 discount by using the promo code OUKIWP10 at checkout. It doesn’t get better than this.

Still wondering if it’s worth it? Here’s a summary of the main features for the phone.

Operating System : Android 10

: Android 10 Battery : 8000mAh

: 8000mAh Display : 6.67-inch Immersive Corning Gorilla Glass FHD+ display

: 6.67-inch Immersive Corning Gorilla Glass FHD+ display Resolution & Aspect ratio : 1080 x 2400 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9

: 1080 x 2400 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 Chipset : MediaTek Dimensity 800

: MediaTek Dimensity 800 RAM & ROM : 8GB & 128GB

: 8GB & 128GB Rear Camera : 48MP SONY IMX582 AI camera, 13MP Wide-Angle camera, 2MP Depth camera & 2MP Macro camera

: 48MP SONY IMX582 AI camera, 13MP Wide-Angle camera, 2MP Depth camera & 2MP Macro camera Front Camera : 16MP AI Selfie camera

: 16MP AI Selfie camera Network Access: 5G/4G/3G/2G

Still not convinced? Consider the following features are also included!

Support for NFC

Supports glove mode

Dark screen gestures

Underwater camera mode

Ability to record 4k at 30fps

Support for 18W fast charge

Customizable button

According to several global surveys conducted by respected institutions, the three main things buyers look for in a smartphone are big battery capacity, quality display, and affordability. The Oukitel WP10 5G embodies all of these features, plus more. We’re talking 5G network access, massive internal storage, high processing power, and a professional level camera system. All of this makes the WP10 5G a good bargain, especially for its price tag.

WP10 5G is a modular phone which means the WP10 rugged phone has a multi-module support system. This extends the possibilities of WP10, making its usage and capabilities nearly limitless. A previous modular phone model from Oukitel, for instance, came with a UVC Sterilizer and a flashlight module. We can expect similar modules for the WP10 5G, too.

Hurry!

All good things must come to an end and this deal is no exception. This amazing discount promo is set to end on the 7th of January, just a few short days from now. Interested buyers can add to cart on Aliexpress and order today!

EDITORIAL ADVISEMENT: When considering an unlocked smartphone, ensure that it is fully compatible with your wireless service provider.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.