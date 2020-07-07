Oukitel WP5 Pro launches globally at $129.99

Oukitel this week launched its attractive WP5 Pro rugged phone, offering it up with a full global availability. Thus far the reviews and chatter surrounding the handset has been rather positive, and it falls in line with the brand’s affordable alternatives to pricey big-name models.

The Oukitel WP5 Pro landing page has gone live, giving consumers a chance to purchase the new phone for the reasonable and budget-friendly launch price of $129.99. In stock and ready to go, it’s also on sale for a short time.

The Oukitel WP5 Pro has a unique owl-like camera design that may be of interest to you. It features a three-camera array with a parallel row of LED lights. It’s pretty distinctive stuff, especially for a rugged phone.

With an 8,000mAh battery, the Oukitel WP5 Pro is like having a solid phone battery and a portable power bank in one. Indeed, it’s about twice the capacity that other phones offer.

In terms of hardware features, the WP5 Pro comes with MediaTek’s Helio A25 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It truly is a slightly more robust take on the standard WP5. Moreover, it runs Android 10 and has a customizable button on the side which can be configured as users see fit.

The standard price of the Oukitel WP5 Pro will be $200, but the newly launched phone is being offered at just $130 for a limited time. Head to AliExpress to purchase the phone. For more new features and information on this phone, and others in its portfolio, please go to Oukitel’s official website.

