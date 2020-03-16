Oukitel WP6 gets global launch on March 20

Oukitel is set to launch its next big phone in just a few days. Its latest, the WP6, arrives on March 20 whereupon it will go on sale globally.
The Oukitel WP6 features a large display, an outright massive battery, and other higher-end specifications. Sure to be a top-seller in its space, the phone is launching with an introductory price of just $199.99.
Not only does the Oukitel WP6 house powerful hardware, it does so in a body that’s as tough as nails. With an IP68 rating against drops, dirt, debris, and water, the handset is largely comprised of aviation-grade metal.
Want to see just how tough it is? Watch as the phone goes head-to-head with a drill.
Present in the phone are all the things that many consumers find important or trendy in 2020. That means a large (6.3-inch) screen, a 10,000mAh battery that lasts for days on end, and a triple-camera array.
On the rear you’ll a 48-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel camera configuration. Around front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat.
Here’s a breakdown of the key features of the Oukitel WP6.
- 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 screen
- MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 48-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel camera on rear
- 16-megapixel camera on front
- 10,000mAh battery w/ 18W fast charge
- IP68 rating
Start Shopping Early!
Although the Ouktel WP6 doesn’t arrive for a few more days, you can add it to your shopping cart at AliExpress. Do so during the introductory period and you’ll save 30% off the price, getting it for just $199.99.
Win an Oukitel WP6
For a few more days you can enter a giveaway for a chance to win one of ten Oukitel WP6 phones. The contest has a bunch of ways to enter — good luck!
EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.