Oukitel WP6 gets global launch on March 20

The rugged phone pairs higher-end hardware with a lower-end price

By
AndroidGuys
-

Oukitel is set to launch its next big phone in just a few days. Its latest, the WP6, arrives on March 20 whereupon it will go on sale globally.

The Oukitel WP6 features a large display, an outright massive battery, and other higher-end specifications. Sure to be a top-seller in its space, the phone is launching with an introductory price of just $199.99.

Not only does the Oukitel WP6 house powerful hardware, it does so in a body that’s as tough as nails. With an IP68 rating against drops, dirt, debris, and water, the handset is largely comprised of aviation-grade metal.

Want to see just how tough it is? Watch as the phone goes head-to-head with a drill.

Present in the phone are all the things that many consumers find important or trendy in 2020. That means a large (6.3-inch) screen, a 10,000mAh battery that lasts for days on end, and a triple-camera array.

On the rear you’ll a 48-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel camera configuration. Around front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat.

Here’s a breakdown of the key features of the Oukitel WP6.

  • 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 screen
  • MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • 48-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel camera on rear
  • 16-megapixel camera on front
  • 10,000mAh battery w/ 18W fast charge
  • IP68 rating

Start Shopping Early!

Although the Ouktel WP6 doesn’t arrive for a few more days, you can add it to your shopping cart at AliExpress. Do so during the introductory period and you’ll save 30% off the price, getting it for just $199.99.

Win an Oukitel WP6

For a few more days you can enter a giveaway for a chance to win one of ten Oukitel WP6 phones. The contest has a bunch of ways to enter — good luck!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
SHARE
AndroidGuys
Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.
Loading...