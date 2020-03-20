OUKITEL WP6 now available globally for $200

Chinese phone maker Oukitel has launched its latest phone, the WP6, putting the device up with global availability. Priced just $200 at the start, it brings a lot of high-end hardware to the table.

The phone is billed as the world’s first rugged handset with a 10,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel camera. Yes, it packs both of those features and can withstand all the drops, dirt, debris, water, and wear that comes with life.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the more compelling hardware details in the Oukitel WP6:

10000 mAh Battery

Thanks to the massive battery capacity and the 12nm Helio P70 processor, its low power consumption offers up to 32 days standby or 52 hours of continuous talking. As some of you may know first hand, every extra hour of communication can be key. This goes double for adventurers who like to hike, climb, or take themselves off the grid.

48MP Triple Rear Cameras

Present are three cameras, a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Add in AI smarts via the P70 processor and you’ll get highly detailed images with better depth and more realistic results.

Faster OS System

Oukitel engineers have adjusted the operating system, tuning it to be faster and more responsive than ever before. According to Oukitel, it’s quicker than the likes of Huawei and Xiaomi.

70% Metal Covering and 1.1 mm Corning Glass:

The WP6’s Gorilla Glass is stronger than all previous models yet thinner, letting the display be more responsive to touch. Thanks to its 70% metal coating, the phone’s outer shell can withstand the harshest of environments. As you can see in the video below, it’s going to stand up better to elements than you will.

As you can see, the WP6 was burned, drilled, fried with oil and so on. You can’t do that with too many phones, especially ones with specifications like this one.

Availability

Want to learn more about the Oukitel WP6? Head to the Oukitel website and read up on the new phone. You can also purchase it at Aliexpress for just $200 right now, which includes an introductory savings of 20%.

If you’re a US reader and considering the WP6, take a close look at the supported bands. As good as it might be deal-wise, it’s not valuable if you can’t make calls. Check with you carrier to be extra safe.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.