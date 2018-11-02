Oukitel’s WP2 phone with 10,000 mAh battery will be only $209.99 on Nov. 11 (Promoted)

November 11 is a very popular date in China, as the country celebrates “Singles’ Day”. But over the years, this holiday has morphed into one of the biggest shopping sprees ever.

So if you’re on the market for a smartphone right now, November 11 is the perfect time to buy one.

For example, Oukitel’s WP2 tri-proof phone will be included in the 11.11 sale. So if you access the Oukitel Official Store on Aliexpress now, and pay a deposit of $21 before Singles’ Day, you’ll be able to buy the phone for $209.99 on that day.

Check out the exact dates of the pre-order

Pay $21 deposit to pre-order the WP2 before 5 a.m. PT on November 10

Pay the remaining sum to get the WP2 at just $209.99 from 6 a.m. PT on November 10 to 5 a.m. PT on November 12.

In case you change your mind or forget to make the second payment, your pre-order will be canceled and the deposit will be returned to you.

Note that the activity price can amount to more than $209.99 for certain countries, so make sure you check the listing in the official Aliexpress shop before proceeding.

Anyway, the Oukitel WP2 is a rugged phone coming with a massive 10,000 mAh battery that should be able to last for days on end. The handset features a large 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display and relies on a 1.5GHz octa-core MT6750T processor to sustain all activities on board.

Oukitel also throws in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Customers will also get a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB.

The handset also features a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP frontal camera for taking selfies. Not unexpectedly, the phone ships out with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

If you’re reading this now, there are still a few days left before 11.11, so you can still place the pre-order to get the WP2 for $209.99.

Pre-order the Oukitel WP2