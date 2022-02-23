After recently deep diving into Metaverse applications, I discovered The United States of Mars (USM), a 3D Metaverse virtual world, along with the Metamon game, both created by Radio Caca (RACA). They amazed me mostly by the amount of emotions and many real life benefits they bring to the players.

The commonly mentioned term Metaverse is a portmanteau that combines the words ‘meta’ and ‘universe.’ It is mostly used to refer to an anticipated future iteration of the internet, the Web3. This evolution of the internet is expected to be the rise of online 3D worlds, the virtually integrated environments that provide users access to virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences in the future.

For instance, people can build parks, houses, schools, buildings, museums, music scenes, football fields and anything else they can imagine. It allows them to create many events to attract other players to participate and to make profits from the ticket sales for concerts, games and education held in the metaverse. To be more specific, each player will use one NFT as an avatar (RACA Punk) and use Metamon (NFT game) as a representative character exclusively in the USM Metaverse.

In Radio Caca (RACA)’s Metamon game, you can use RACA to challenge & battle other Metamon. $RACA is the native token for blockchain Game Metamon and for the United Stated of Mars (a.k.a. USM). At a minimum, each challenge will earn you Metamon egg fragments, and when you collect enough fragments, you can merge them into a Metamon egg. Note: All RACA that is used and collected in-game will be burned. Their main purpose is to ensure that their players & community have an amazing experience playing this beautiful and fun game. Since they will burn all RACA collected, we, as players, will earn no money for ourselves for the first couple of months. One Metamon gets 20 energy per day. Each challenge consumes one energy.

On a daily basis, you can engage in challenges up to 20 times per one Metamon per day. Metamon energy will reset at 18:00 UTC every day. If you want to play and earn more rewards you can simply use another Metamon. That’s why many people have more than just one Metamon. Rare Metamon have better attributes and consume Diamonds to level up. However, the amount of Diamond supply is not enough for all the Metamon to level up to the highest level.

The supply of Diamonds is deflationary (since the amount is limited and is effectively burned when used). For you, it also means that no matter what NFT you get from Metamon eggs, you will be able to sell them at a good price if you choose to do so. There are also some preliminary plans to introduce more functions to the rare Metamon in the USM Metaverse, or provide rewards to the users that burned RACA in the Metamon game. It is too early to discuss these in detail. In short, they have a clear USM Metaverse roadmap and, for the time being, new players should just focus on playing Metamon and enjoy it to the fullest each day with friends and family if they want to make the most of their experience in USM Metaverse.

Radio Caca (RACA), Metamon, and United States of Mars (USM) are all being developed with love and care. Everything will come together in perfect synergy. I believe that they will continue to improve their applications, win over new fans, build stronger communities, and celebrate what they have created when the time comes.

Here, I have also summarized some important information about Radio Caca (RACA) here for your reference: Radio Caca (RACA) is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT. And it is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) operated by Internet native individuals all over the globe who share a single vision of building a brave new virtual world. Radio Caca (RACA) has a native token (Ticker: $RACA. Token address: 0x12bb890508c125661e03b09ec06e404bc9289040) and is currently deployed on Ethereum, Solana, OKExChain and Binance Smart Chain.

The Universal Metaverse (USM) is a 3D Planet virtual world where users can own lands, build buildings such as stores and art galleries, create and play games. With a Google-Earth-like UX, users will be able to dynamically zoom in and out and to travel around the 3D virtual planet, a first-ever feature of the Metaverse.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement