SEO and SEM: Tech features and specs

Search engines have two types of search results: paid (PPC) and regular (SEO). Paid results appear when companies pay search engines for their presence in search result pages. In contrast, organic results are those considered by search engines the most relevant to a given query. Obviously, business owners can increase website traffic by doing both SEO and PPC. In this article, we want to explore how and when to use SEO, PPC, and how to combine the two for a more advanced search engine marketing (SEM) strategy.

SEO — Specs, Features, Tasks

So what is special about SEO? What SEM vs SEO information you should know? The essence of Search Engine Optimization is optimizing content so that the site could be easily found through regular search results. The widespread majority of search engines take into account hundreds of factors to decide which pages to rank for particular queries. Nobody knows what all these factors are, but the most important ones are divided into three groups:

Technical optimization is the practice of optimizing individual web pages (key selling pages, landing pages, or the website as a whole). Technical SEO implies the introduction of technical changes to help search engine performance, index, and evaluate content more efficiently. At this point, it is crucial to ensure compliance of the site with the current requirements of search engines and improve page loading speed. To prevent duplicate content or any issues associated with plagiarism, you should also consider using canonical tags, optimizing robots.txt, and switching on the “Noindex” function for technical or unimportant pages. On-site optimization addresses content marketing. Here is what you have to do to make your site perform even better. First, you should match the text with the search intent and produce easy-to-read and straightforward content with tempting headlines and meta tags. Since search engines are very focused on KW’s and their density, do not forget to use the most frequent keywords in the copy and alt texts for all media assets on the page. Off-site optimization comes with the introduction of backlinks on external platforms and all types of online resources, be it a blog, forum, news outlet, etc. What’s important here is that you have a concrete strategy and stick to it. A sharp increase in the link profile of a website or improper link placement can cause problems. Therefore, you should always know what sites to post a backlink on and how many backlinks to post every week/month/quarter.

If you want your site to have stable and high traffic, then you need to check direct Google Analytics and perform complex search engine optimization.

SEM — Specs, Features, Tasks

In short, SEM is a set of measures aimed at improving the site’s position in search engines through paid advertising. In the Google search engine, advertisers bid on keywords that users may enter when searching for specific products or services. It allows a site owner to show their ads along with the results of the organic search for these search queries.

Using SEM in your marketing campaign is a quick way to drive traffic to your site and upscale your search engine rankings in the long run. The most popular paid search engine SEM is Google Ads. The main tasks that SEM solves:

Attracting potential buyers who are interested in your product;

Increasing the percentage of sales;

Raising brand/company recognition and popularity;

Improving company reputation.

Professional marketers agree that the ideal SEM formula includes two mandatory components: search engine optimization (SEO) and contextual advertising (SEA). Another essential element of search marketing is VSM (Video Search Marketing); it is a contextual video ad used on video hosting. All the above approaches will help you get traffic from different channels of communication and will boost your brand recognition.

What Is the Main Difference Between SEO and SEM?

Compared to SEO, SEM has some significant differences. Using SEM, a company pays Google for traffic and clicks. In contrast, search engine optimization SEO gets high search engine rankings for free with the most relevant digital copy for keyword searches. SEO optimization increases the chances that when searching for the right query, a potential customer will see your site in a search engine. On the contrary, SEM works with consciously formed requests. In this case, the website will gather ready-to-buy customers.

Each method of promotion (SEM or SEO) has its own characteristics. Search engine optimization is relevant for any field of activity, but keep in mind that it can take a long time to get the first profit. However, the first positions won in the search engine rankings give long-term results for little money. On the other hand, SEM gives the first sales results from the first day of advertising. It is crucial to keep in mind that not all products can be advertised. So check with the brand team before you start running any online paid campaigns.

What Does It Mean for Your Business?

For the most effective development of your business with the help of an online marketing strategy, it is vital to apply a combination of both SEM and SEO. But in addition to such methods of promoting web resources, we recommend using the SMO approach, which is more aimed at keeping the user on the site. SMO, also known as Social Media Optimization, is one of the modern methods of site promotion by optimizing the resource for social networks. SMO means the optimization of the website and its content in such a format as to encourage numerous users to use and share links to the site through social networks. It will also sharply increase traffic to your online resource.

