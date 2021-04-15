Traditional marketing involved cold calling and posting out leaflets to attract prospective customers. While these marketing approaches still have their place, there is a more effective alternative: content marketing.

When you hire SEO services, they’re likely to suggest content marketing as a long-term SEO strategy. But what is content marketing and how could it benefit your business?

What is content marketing?

Content marketing is an in-bound marketing technique which puts content at the core. It is focused on distributing relevant and valuable content which attracts your customers organically. Simply put, you create the content and your prospective customers come to you.

What type of content should you create?

The type of content that you should create depends on many factors including the demographics of your target audience, the market in which you operate and the products or services you offer.

Content can range from white papers, thought-leadership articles and blog posts to videos, animations and infographics.

The key is to create content which adds value to your potential customers. They arrive at your website looking for a solution to a problem and you provide it. Your prospective customer realises that you are an expert in your field and understands your value, ultimately converting to your products or services.

What effect does content marketing have on SEO?

Content marketing is one of the single most effective ways to improve your search engine rankings and generate organic traffic to your website. Regularly producing quality content which is relevant to your customers will prove to search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing that your website is a valuable source of information in your market.

When you’re creating content, it’s important to ensure that you include your primary keyword along with relevant long-tail keywords within the content. However, be careful not to keyword-stuff. Make sure that your URL is relevant, your page title is optimised and your metadata is complete and your content will begin ranking on Google and other search engines in no time.

Is content marketing a short-term or long-term marketing strategy?

Once your content is created, it will continue to rank on Google and other search engines for years to come. Regularly updating your older content is an effective way to keep your content ranking on search engines and keeping your brand visible.

Content marketing isn’t a quick fix. It’s a long-term strategy that you will continue to build upon in the months and years ahead. But stick with it – the long-term benefits of effective content marketing are countless.

Is content marketing expensive?

Content marketing is as expensive as you make it. You can outsource your content creation to a content marketing specialist or you can create it yourself. After all, you’re the expert in your field.

Ensure that your content is optimised for search engines and there’s no reason that you can’t create compelling content yourself.

Take away message

Content marketing is an effective long-term marketing strategy which increases your brand visibility through improving your search engine rankings and generating organic site traffic. It’s also a great way to position yourself to your customers as an expert in your field.

