Whether a player should invest in a good sound system or headphones for gaming should boil down to their current situation and their personal preference. For example, if a solitary player lives alone in a house or apartment that doesn’t have paper-thin walls, then they may want to invest in a decent sound system to get the most out of their gaming experience.

Why choose headphones?

If the player lives with other people and doesn’t want to risk annoying those people by potentially waking them up at all hours due to the sound system’s loud noise, then perhaps it would be a better idea to invest in a reliable set of headphones instead.

Headsets are known for offering far superior audio quality compared to most standard stereo sound systems and desktop/laptop speakers. They also enhance the playing experience and make it more personal. There are pros and cons for both.

What different types of headsets/headphones are ideal for gaming?

One of the best gaming headsets for all games that are worth looking into if you prefer gaming from a Playstation is the Razer Kaira Pro. This headset is the best for haptics (technology that has the ability to create an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the player). If the player is on a budget, one of the best console gaming headsets to consider is the Venom Sabre.

The best overall wired headset worth looking into is the Razer BlackShark V2, and one of the best premium headsets for both PS5 and PC is the B&O Beoplay Portal. Also, one of the highest-rated headsets for the Xbox is the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless. Other top-rated headsets for gaming in 2022 are the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, the Razer Kraken X, the Beyerdynamic MMX100, the Corsair Hs80 RGB Wireless, and the Epos H6Pro, to name just a few.

In addition to being able to provide unrivalled sound quality, many of these devices also come with several other innovative features attached for gamers to enhance their experience. They also don’t need to cost a fortune. They can set players back anywhere from around $/€/£60 up to around $/€/£200, and the exact price will depend on which store the player is trying to purchase one of these headsets from. This is why it’s always a good idea to shop around. Players who are on a budget may also be able to find a decent set of second-hand headphones in good working condition.

Popular speaker systems for gaming in 2022

If a player would rather listen to the action as they play from a set of speakers instead of from a headset, some of the best PC speakers that are worth investing in this year include:

Logitech Z407 speakers

Logitech G560 Gaming Speakers

Creative Pebble Plus Speakers

Razer Nommo Chroma

Ruark Audio MR1 Bluetooth

LG UltraGearGP9

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 Soundbar

These speakers also cost anywhere in the region of $/€/£60 up to $/€/£200 or more, and they can be purchased either online from electronic stores or from dedicated gaming sites. When choosing between having a good sound system or a set of headphones, players must remember to weigh up the pros and cons of both before deciding which option to go for.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Image by Daniel Friesenecker from Pixabay