In an era where personalization is the key to standing out, laser engravers have carved a niche for themselves. These machines, by employing laser technology, etch intricate designs onto various materials like wood, leather, and metal, transforming plain surfaces into pieces of art. They are the magic wand for crafters, DIY enthusiasts, and small business owners looking to add a personal touch to their creations.

Amidst a sea of established players, a new brand, Swiitol, has emerged with a promise to deliver affordable and efficient laser engraving solutions. Based out of California, Swiitol is on a mission to make laser engraving accessible to all. With a blend of innovative technology and user-friendly designs, the brand is fast making a name for itself in the laser engraving community. Discover more about their journey here.

Swiitol has recently launched two new products, the C18 Pro 18W Laser Engraving Machine and C24 Pro 24W Laser Engraving Machine. Both machines are DIY-friendly, making them a suitable choice for hobbyists and small business owners alike.

The C18 Pro, priced at an early bird rate of $539.99, is a compact yet powerful machine capable of precise engravings. With an 18W laser, it offers a fine balance between power and affordability.

For the Swiitol C18 Pro and C24 Pro laser engraving machines, here are some of the key features:

Swiitol C18 Pro:

Engraving size: 400*400mm

Electric power: 90W

Laser output optical power: 15-18W

Laser wavelength: 455±5nm

Laser focus: 0.08*0.08mm​.

On the other hand, the C24 Pro, available at an early bird price of $699.99, comes with a more robust 24W laser, making it suitable for those in need of a bit more engraving muscle. Its power makes it a reliable companion for small businesses looking to ramp up their production.

Swiitol C24 Pro:

Engraving size: 400*400mm

Electric power: 120W

Laser output optical power: 20-24W

Laser wavelength: 455±5nm

Laser focus: 0.08*0.1mm

Both machines offer a substantial engraving size and varied power options, catering to different levels of engraving needs.

As an incentive to foster a growing community, Swiitol is offering a 5% off coupon to customers who subscribe to their store. Plus, with delivery from their USA warehouse, customers can expect their shiny new laser engraver to arrive within 3-5 business days. A quick start to a creative journey!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement