No matter what type of technology you choose to use, it can be extremely useful in streamlining your workflow and helping you get more done faster. However, in order to really take advantage of all that technology has to offer, you’ll need to master the following six tech skills:

Typing

Pressing your fingers against a keyboard, tapping on a screen, or scribbling with a pen are all methods for typing. In order to become proficient at this art, it is important that you learn how to type properly. The first step is finding out which hand you are more comfortable using. It’s natural for most people to be right-handed, so they use their right hand to type. Left-handers should switch hands if they want to be as efficient as possible.

Keyboard Shortcuts

In this post, you’ll find a list of keyboard shortcuts that will help save you time when working on your computer. No matter what type of work you do, these shortcuts are worth memorising.

Ctrl+A: selects everything in a window or on a page

Ctrl+C: copies selected text

Ctrl+E: opens the search bar at the top of a browser

Ctrl+F: searches for text within a window or on a page

File Management

In order to get the most out of your technology, you need to know how to manage it. There are many ways that you can do this. For example, you might back up your computer or use a cloud storage option. It’s also important that you learn about how computers work, so that you can better understand if something needs fixing or not. That way, you’ll be able to fix problems when they come up instead of having them snowball into bigger issues later on.

Basic HTML and CSS

If you’re looking for ways to get more out of your technology, then it’s time for you to start learning HTML and CSS. These two skills will take your digital literacy a long way – from making basic edits in WordPress to designing an entire website. To learn these skills, we recommend starting with Khan Academy’s Introduction to HTML & CSS course.

Email

With so many technologies out there, it’s hard to know which ones will work best for you. But one thing is for sure: you’ll need to master some tech skills in order to get the most out of your technology. Below are some skills that can help you do just that:

Find and install apps on your device

Change settings on your device – learn how to use a virtual assistant (e.g., Siri)

Update an app

Social Media

Would you rather take a driving tour in Europe starting in Amsterdam or stay at home and do nothing? Thought so. Invest some time this summer to get ahead on these social media skills and develop the knowledge base needed to be an asset to your company. Do it for yourself, do it for your business- whatever way you slice it, now’s the time.

