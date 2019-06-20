Tello’s cell phone plans works for you, not against you

If you own a smartphone, there’s a high likelihood that you’ve signed an agreement with one of the major carrier brands. While these companies have earned solid reputations for their reliable service and pervasive network, they are also notorious for the old “nickel and dime” approach that siphons money from you, sometimes even your consent.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Try as you might, these big players often find a way to tie you up with a long-term commitment. Maybe it’s a two-year contract, maybe it’s an equipment installation payment that spans 18-24 months. This stinks if you’re not happy with the service, right?

If you are looking to break free from greedy carriers or try something new, look no further than Tello. It offers a low-cost customizable cell phone plan with superb service and none of those exorbitant fees.

Tello is, for all practical purposes a mobile virtual network operator (MNVO), which means it piggybacks on a major provider for coverage. But, even at that, it does not operate the same manner a tier-one carrier does.

Unlike most carrier brands, Tello gives users complete control of their cell phone plan. Subscribers are given the freedom to customize a plan that aligns with usage habits, letting them decide on the number of minutes and amount of data need on a day-to-day basis. Indeed, you can sign up for as low as $5 per month.

Choose a unique plan that caters to your specific needs with anywhere from 100 minutes and unlimited text up to unlimited minutes and 12GB of data.

There are a number of ready-made plans that do a great job of meeting the demands of most users. These particular ones cost as low as $10 per month and include unlimited text and calling.

$10/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 1GB of high-speed data

$14/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 2GB of high-speed data

$19/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 4GB of high-speed data

$39/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 12GB of high-speed data

In the event you need to upgrade or downgrade your plan, you can do so without paying any additional fees. Any balance you have left from your previous plan rolls over for the next 30 days.

Tello is also tethering-friendly, meaning you can distribute data across your slew of devices or share it with friends and family at no additional cost. This is perfect for those who might have children that use Wi-Fi connections and want to provide a little flexibility in the real world.

Of course, the coverage Tello provides is also top-notch, relying on the nationwide Sprint network, with fast data speeds, high-quality calls, and coast-to-coast coverage.

With plans starting at $5, you won’t find a deal better than Tello. Make the switch today.

Editor Note: Some of the links within this post may include an affiliate code and AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue from clicks and/or purchases.