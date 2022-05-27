Startup owners are known to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously, as startup management can be an overwhelming job for most. Of course, they’re used to the hectic hustle and bustle of business management, but there’s no need to worry about taking in everything at once.

Just as it can be overwhelming to deal with multiple tasks as a new business owner, there are many solutions to help ease the burden. Mobile apps, in particular, are pretty good at helping small business owners make the most out of opportunities.

New business owners have a habit of outsourcing and using cloud services, which means it’s crucial to look into the various mobile apps that can get you started.

Project management apps

One of the more crucial pieces of the puzzle includes project management apps. It helps keep everyone on the same page, and such apps are especially useful for company owners running businesses remotely. One example of a fantastic project management app is Trello, as it’s a relatively intuitive interface that’s easy enough to learn for everyone.

It’s easy to assign due dates, projects, files, and much more using the app. While there are many more project management apps out there, Trello is a great place to start.

Real-time media monitoring

Most savvy business owners know that real-time data management and monitoring is one of the most crucial aspects of running a company. No matter the marketing campaign or the promotional push, real-time media monitoring is vital. There are even services centered around dark web monitoring, which can help keep startup owners up-to-date as well as protected from potential scams.

Real-time data is what helps companies gain an edge over the rest of the competition. Mobile apps with monitoring capabilities are vital, as company owners have to get as much information as possible early into campaigns to ensure they tweak it and make changes while it still matters.

VPN (Virtual Private Network)

It comes as no surprise that VPNs are more popular than ever before — not just for business owners but for individuals looking to protect their data online. As a small business owner, you’ll be managing many of your company processes through mobile apps (with any luck). As a result, it’s crucial to keep your data encrypted through VPNs. As far as which one is the best, there are plenty considered to be a great choice. One is ExpressVPN, and another is NordVPN.

Apps for accepting payments

As far as apps for accepting payments go, it can be a little tricky to figure out. For example, apps such as Square are fantastic for new businesses in low-risk industries, but there comes a time when businesses have to expand. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest trends with payment apps to ensure you’re making the right decision.

Conclusion

Aside from the different examples above, all you need is a decent messaging app to keep everyone on the same page, and you have a decent list of apps to help keep your new business afloat.

Image by Jo_Johnston from Pixabay

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement