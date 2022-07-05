Mobile games keep getting better and better, with new releases happening every day and many existing titles receiving regular updates that keep them fresh and exciting. With so much choice, it’s hard to keep track of exactly how many games there are available for mobile players, but there are easily over a million in both Google Play and Apple App Stores.

With so many options to choose from, gamers can have a bit of a tough time trying to find new mobile apps to play. So if you’re looking for something new to play this summer, here are some fun options.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile broke records when it was first released in late 2019. Becoming the most downloaded game within its first year, it reached 270 million in the first 12 months. Of course, with the Call of Duty brand behind it, the mobile version was always going to be a big success.

More than two years on, Call of Duty: Mobile continues to be a massive hit among players. In addition to the engaging gameplay, Activision continually releases updates that add new maps, weapons, character customizations, and challenges to the game.

CoD: Mobile uses a battle pass system, with players buying one for each new season to get the most from the new content. Even without the pass, COD: Mobile is still an entertaining game that you can spend hours on without getting tired.

The mobile version also includes a mix of maps from previous titles in the franchise, including popular ones like Crash, Crossfire, and Nuketown, as well as a few brand new ones exclusive to mobile.

Photo by SCREEN POST on Unsplash

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Rush

Slot games are certainly nothing new; the first machines were created way back in the 19th century, but they’ve come a long way since then.

Today, online casinos like PokerStars Casino offer an entire catalogue of different titles, including exclusive ones that can’t be found anywhere else.

One of these exclusive slots is Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Rush, a game heavily based on the hit TV game show of the same name. It uses a 5×5 grid of reels with more than 55,000 different possible paylines.

It boasts the MegaTrail feature, which adds extra jeopardy and excitement by creating the possibility of the player unlocking a bonus worth x1,000 the stake. This is compounded by the fact that it’s a highly volatile slot, making more significant (but less frequent) wins possible than those with lower volatility.

GRID Autosport

GRID is one of the best-known brands of racing simulation games on the market, though it’s seen most of its success on consoles and computers. Recently, however, the game moved to mobile, and versions are now available on iOS and Android.

Shrinking a game down to fit into a smartphone comes with many challenges, most notably the controls. But Feral Interactive has managed it brilliantly, creating a premium product worth the $9.99/£8.99 it costs.

While not matching those found on the PS5, the graphics are incredibly impressive, as is the selection of vehicles and events you can compete with. Players can choose from 100 cars and race them on 100 different circuits, providing endless fun and entertainment.

GRID Autosport is suitable for both casual players and diehard petrol heads. It features a range of other assists that players can use (or not) to set the difficulty at a comfortable level.

The upfront price also means there are no microtransactions in the game, something that many players will be very happy about. As a result, you’re not continually nagged to buy tickets or gold, and there are no waiting times or ad screens.

If you’re looking for something new to play this summer, then you can’t go wrong with any of these fantastic titles. They’ll give you hours of fun, no matter what the weather decides to do.

EDITOR NOTE: Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.