Spring has sprung and so have the offers on portable solar generators at the BLUETTI Spring Sale 2023, which will start on 7 March. Spring is the time to get out and enjoy the outdoors. There’s no better time to stock up on the must-haves for spring camping, hiking, picnicking and more.

Home Backup – AC500 & B300S

AC500+B300S Starts at C$5699 (Was C$5999, Save C$300)

The AC500 & B300S system is designed for home backup and off-grid power. It comes with a built-in 5000W (10000W surge) inverter and a B300S LFP battery with a capacity of 3072Wh, extendable to 18.4kWh with six modules. This huge capacity and its UPS capability gives travelers peace of mind when away for several days. Once outages occur, AC500 can detect and switch over in 20ms to keep the house running as usual. So there’s no need to rush home to check the fridge, fish tank and security cameras have power. Moreover, BLUETTI app can provide real-time monitoring.

Featuring an efficient MPPT controller, the AC500 accepts solar input of up to 2400W on top of its ultra-fast 3000W AC charging. When AC and solar charging together, it reaches 5400W max input, charging this big machine in no time.

Starter Portable Power – EB3A

EB3A+PV120 Starts at C$638 (Was C$828, Save C$190)

At about 10 lbs, the BLUETTI EB3A is compact and portable for outdoor camping and short trips. It is rated for up to 600W and a 1200W surge wattage, enough to power multiple devices such as laptops, phones, mini-fridges, cameras, slow-cookers. It stores 268Wh in its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, delivering 2500 cycles before reaching 80% capacity.

Outdoor enthusiasts won’t have to search for power outlets in the backcountry with this little power box in hand. EB3A can power a 10W light for 22 hours, a 60W car fridge for 4 hours and an 80W TV for 3 hours straight. On a full charge, it will power a 60W laptop for 4 hours. When connected to solar panels for max 200W charging, the EB3A allows longer outdoor stays. Plus, the BLUETTI App allows to monitor and control in real time from anywhere for ongoing management.

Advanced Portable Power – EB70S

EB70S+PV120 Starts at C$1018 (Was C$1198, Save C$180)

This portable powerhouses is ideal for camping, traveling, overlanding and other outdoor adventures. The EB70S is updated in output, 800W continuous and1400W surge, and larger capacity of 716Wh. It can power up to 12 devices simultaneously with its versatile DC or AC outputs. A single charge will run a 75W television and a 90W mini fridge for over 8 or 6.8 hours. Even if it runs out of power, fast solar and in-car charging can quickly replenish it. There will always be plenty of power on the go.

Off-grid Living Backup – AC300 & B300

AC300+2/B300 Starts at C$6498 (Was C$7397, Save C$899)

Featuring a 3000W inverter with 16 outputs, the AC300 is modular in design. Connect four 3072Wh B300 expansion batteries for a whopping 12288Wh capacity. Whether it’s building a vanlife power system or providing enough power for glamping, DIY, gardening and more, the AC300+B300 combo will exceed expectations.

Power cuts drive people mad, fearing spoiled food in fridges and piles of smelly laundry. Fortunately, this will not happen with the AC300&B300, which can run a 700W refrigerator for 3.7 hours and a 500W washing machine for 5.2 hours.

All-rounder Mobile Power – AC200MAX

AC200MAX+B300 Starts at C$4598 (Was C$5398, Save C$800)

Following on from the popular AC200P, the AC200Max takes the technology to the next level, offering the option to expand with additional battery modules, such as two B230s at 6,144Wh and two B300s at 8,192Wh. Standalone, it has 2,048Wh in its belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 14 outlets and two top-mounted wireless charging pads. It’s a versatile and budget-friendly power backup for indoors and out.

Top-pick All-in-one Power – AC200P

AC200P+3/PV350 Starts at C$4746 (Was C$5296, Save C$550)

Packed with a 2000W inverter and a 2000Wh LiFePO4 battery, the AC200P is compact and portable for outdoor activities and emergency backup. Its capacity can also be extended to 4048Wh and 5072Wh respectively when connected to the B230 or B300. 17 versatile outlets ensure that any device can be charged in time.

Solar Panels – PV120, PV200, PV350, PV420

PV420 Starts at C$999 (Was C$1099, Save C$100)

BLUETTI panels use monocrystalline cells with up to 23.4% efficiency. Covered with ETFE material and equipped with an IP65 junction box, they are designed to withstand all scratches and splashes. They are also easy to store and transport thanks to their fold-and-go design. Especially, the PV420 is the latest innovation that can produce 420W power from sunlight, speeding up charging greatly. It has hit the shelf on BLUETTI’s official website on February 28. In nature, solar panels are a must-have, providing endless clean energy for use whenever it is needed.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement