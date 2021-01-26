The top 7 new creative tools added to Instagram Reels and Stories

Instagram lets you do more than upload photos and videos on the internet. There are also special features on the social media platform that showcase your media content in more creative and exciting ways.

One such feature is called Instagram Stories. It lets users post temporary photos and videos to their channels for 24 hours. Afterwards, the content disappears and forces you to create more new content. People are supposed to use Instagram Stories to tell their stories through daily video and photo posts.

Since the content only stays up for one day, it is supposed to motivate users to create more content. Their audience will have an incentive to keep visiting these stories if they know there will always be new content. As for Instagram Reels, it is a video editing tool that lets you create short and entertaining videos for your followers. These can be 15-second videos with added effects and filters.

New creative tools are being added to Instagram Reels and Stories quite regularly. Below are the top 7 latest creative tools that you should try out.

1) Audio Mix & Voiceover

Instagram Reels lets users get very creative with their short video clips. One of the coolest new features for Reels is the Audio Mix feature. If you have any songs, music clips or instrumental tracks that you want to add to your videos, you can do so with this feature.

Do you want to add voiceover narration to your videos? The voiceover feature lets you record your voice and add it to any part of your video clip. Some people use voiceovers and narrations to tell fast stories in their short Reels videos. You can even mix the music and voiceovers.

2) Multi-Capture

Multi-Capture is a new featured tool available for Instagram Stories. It lets you create several photos and share them all with your followers at the same time. When you log into the Instagram Stories camera feature, you’ll find the Multi-Capture icon located on the left-hand side of your screen. Tap the icon to activate the Multi-Capture tool.

You’ll see a capture button displayed on the bottom of the screen. Tap the button to snap a photograph. The tool lets you snap up to eight photos at a time for your Instagram Stories posts. The neat thing is you don’t need to keep tapping the capture button to take multiple pictures.

After you’re done with the photos, choose “Next” to proceed to the edit screen. It is here you can edit your photos and choose which ones you want to share. Tap the “Share” button after you’ve finished with the edits. It is that simple!

3) AR Filters

Spark AR Studio allows you to add augmented reality effects to your smartphone camera. If you want to make Instagram photos with cool AR effects, you can use the Spark AR Studio tool. It will make your photos look more intriguing and fun to your audience.

In case you’re not familiar with augmented reality, it is a combination of virtual effects with real images. You can add several different kinds of virtual effects to your Instagram images and videos, such as visual shaders, virtual boomboxes with audio, animated face masks, light leaks, floating particles, and skeleton animation. The tool allows you to express your creativity to your audience.

4) Superzoom

Instagram Stories has another fun tool called Superzoom. It causes the camera to automatically zoom in closer to the subject in front of you while various music effects are applied to the picture. You must tap the word “Superzoom” on the camera screen of Instagram Stories to activate the tool.

Some of the music effects that you can choose are “TV Show,” “Bounce,” and “Beats.” When you mix these music effects with the zoom effects on a picture, it creates an entertaining combination. The zoom feature can utilize the rear-facing camera or the front-facing camera of your smartphone. The choice is up to you.

5) Color Filter

Sometimes the photos and videos you create for Instagram Stories might have color inconsistencies or inadequacies. That is why Instagram added a unique color filter tool that let users modify the color tone of their photos and videos. Just swipe the slider left or right to change the color scheme of your media content.

The color filter could be useful for setting the mood of a particular Instagram story. For instance, you can make your imagery look like it’s from the 1980s with the Retro Cam story filter. You can also add vintage visual effects with the Caramel Latte filter option. Other color filters include the 90s Camcorder, Moody Tones, Cream, GrainA4, Vintage Vibes, and Boho Filters.

6) Hootsuite

Here is a tool to help you create more engaging images and videos for Instagram Stories. It also lets you schedule your stories for publication at some point in the future. Each post can have up to 10 videos and photos as a carousel for your stories.

Hootsuite lets new users start with a free trial period. After that, you would have to pay at least $29 per month to continue using the software tool. If you care about scheduling unlimited posts on Instagram Stories, then you might find it worth the money to pay.

7) Over

Over is another content creation tool for Instagram Stories. It lets you use professional backgrounds and templates to create better posts. If you don’t feel like editing your photographs in Photoshop for several hours, you can save time with the Over tool. Besides, why spend so much time editing photos that will disappear after 24 hours?

If you’ve always wanted to create your brand, then you will love the Over app. You can personalize the design of your posts with a library of stylish layouts and templates at your disposal. It won’t take you long to arrange the imagery onto a palette and make your post look unique for your particular story.

Conclusion

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.