When it comes to enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, small businesses have a lot of choices. But with so many options on the market, how do you know which ERP system is right for your business?

The good news is that there are a few key factors that you can keep in mind as you shop for small business ERP software. By taking the time to consider these factors, you can be sure that you select an ERP system that will meet the specific needs of your business.

What does an ERP system do?

When shopping for small business ERP software like Katana MRP software, it’s important to remember that not all solutions are created equal. Different businesses have different needs, and not every ERP software package will be a good fit for your company.

That said, there are a few key things to keep in mind when shopping for ERP software:

Make sure the software is compatible with your current systems and infrastructure.

Be sure to find a solution that fits your budget.

Choose a provider that can provide you with the necessary training and support. Make sure the software is scalable and can grow with your business.

Choose a provider with a good track record and a strong reputation.

If you keep these things in mind, you’re sure to find the perfect ERP software solution for your small business.

What to Look for in an ERP System?

Here are four factors to consider when shopping for small business ERP software:

1. Functionality

First and foremost, you need to make sure that the ERP software you select has the functionality you need. After all, there’s no point in paying for features that you’ll never use.

Take the time to sit down and make a list of the specific features you need your ERP system to have. Then, compare this list to the feature sets of the various ERP software options on the market. This will help you narrow down your choices and select an ERP system that has the functionality you need.

2. Ease of use

Another important factor to consider when shopping for small business ERP software is the ease of use. Remember, you’ll be training your employees how to use the system, so it needs to be user-friendly.

Look for an ERP system with a clean and intuitive interface. Ideally, the system should be designed to find the information and tools they need easily.

3. Scalability

Another factor to keep in mind as you shop for small business ERP software is scalability. As your business grows, you’ll need an ERP system that can grow with you.

Look for an ERP system that offers scalable features and modules. This way, you can add on to the system as your business expands without replacing the entire system.

4. Support

Finally, don’t forget to consider support when shopping for small business ERP software. No matter how user-friendly or feature-rich a system maybe, you’ll likely need help using it at some point.

Make sure to select an ERP system that offers good support options. This could include online resources, such as tutorials and FAQs and phone and email support.

When shopping for small business ERP software, keep these four factors in mind. By considering the needs of your business, you can be sure to find an ERP system that is perfect for you.

