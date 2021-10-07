Equipment maintenance is one of the crucial aspects that you cannot afford to miss for your business. It ensures equipment and software are in good working condition. However, choosing the right strategy is always confusing for most people. There are a number of factors that you must put into consideration. Such include the cost of maintenance, the size of your staff, among others. As the owner of the business, it is vital to know the best maintenance strategy you should apply. This article has highlighted the important things to consider when selecting a maintenance plan.

Understand the Different Sorts of Maintenance Plans

Picking the best maintenance strategies needs you to know the different kinds of maintenance plans. There are several of them and the only way to get the best for your business is to understand what it is all about with these strategies. The types of maintenance strategies include;

Corrective Maintenance

This involves fixing a problem once it is noticed instead of waiting until the machine malfunctions. In most cases, a technician will notice the problem during the inspection and fix it immediately without waiting for deep maintenance.

Routine Maintenance

As the name suggests, this is basically a routine checkup carried out every day to ensure machines are working correctly. Maintenance is usually planned to point out problems and prevent them. No specialized equipment or skills is required for routine maintenance.

Condition Based Maintenance

Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) is maintenance done based on the current working condition of the equipment. The machine is inspected and monitored to decide when maintenance should be done. For instance, you can monitor the overheating areas to notice the problem before the machine breaks down completely.

Predictive Maintenance

This is almost like condition-based maintenance. However, as conditioned-based maintenance relies on the real-time performance of the machine to fix the problem, predictive maintenance takes into account the past, current, and future conditions. It then offers predictions on when the machine should be maintained before total breakdown.

Preventive Maintenance

This is the sort of maintenance carried out regularly on equipment to avoid failure. Care happens in two ways; usage-based maintenance and time-based maintenance. For usage-based maintenance, the maintenance is arranged after the machine performs a specific amount of work. And for time-based maintenance, the equipment is maintained after working for a specific period.

Run to Fail Maintenance

This involves letting a machine perform until it breaks down. However, a plan to replace or fix it must be in place to prevent any delays. In this type of maintenance, no effort is done to keep the machine in good condition.

Prescriptive Maintenance

This kind of upkeep uses the monitoring of the condition of the machine and other tools to determine when maintenance should be done. It also dictates the right maintenance that should be done to ensure the machine runs longer before malfunctioning.

These are the different types of maintenance approaches you can choose for your business gear. Each of them applies differently. Manual tracking of maintenance info is tedious, and data may get lost at times. So, technicians choose barcodes to help in identifying which machine has been inspected, what maintenance is essential, and when it should be applied.

Know the Variables

Every business needs are different, and what works for your business may not work for another. This is why it is imperative to know how these strategies work. After knowing the different kinds of maintenance plans, you ought to look at the variables in your business that will affect the choice you make. These include the cost of maintenance, size of staff, and assets in your business.

Conclusion

When picking the right maintenance plan, these are two vital things that you must know. You need to understand the different kinds of maintenance plans and how they work. You will also need to know your business variables like cost of maintenance, amount of properties in the business, and the size of your staff. These variables will influence the choice of maintenance plan you pick.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Featured Image: Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels