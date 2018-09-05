TomTop is currently offering the UMIDIGI Z2 with 40% off (Promoted)

In need of a new smartphone this fall? Well, online retailer TomTop is offering a few discounts on a number of worthy handsets. And you should be interested!

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

For example, the UMIDIGI Z2 flagship is currently up for grabs for $249.99 instead of $410. This means you’ll be able to save 40% on your purchase.

The UMIDIGI Z2 went on sale this summer and is one of those affordable but premium devices coming out of China these days.

Why you should consider getting the UMIDIGI Z2

What’s the UMIDIGI Z2 all about, you ask? Well, let’s take a look. The phone features a notched 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes an Helio P23 processor under the hood.

It ships with an advanced configuration of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage under the hood. So the smartphone will be able to handle even the most intense of tasks without breaking a sweat.

The UMIDIGI Z2 is among a select crop of devices that offers dual-cameras on the back, as well as on the front. The HTC U12+ also offers that, but it’s a lot more expensive than UMIDIGI’s device, which takes advantage of 16MP/8MP sensors on both the front and the rear.

Rounding up the package is a 3,850 mAh battery, which has 18W fast-charging. So the phone can from 0 to 100% in just 80 minutes.

Perhaps the best part of the UMIDIGI Z2 is its sleek finishes. At TomTop you can pick it up in Twilight, Twilight Black and Black. The first two feature the prismatic, gradient look that’s super popular right now.

The UMIDIGI Z2 is a great buy and for the next 20 days, you’ll be able to get it with 40% off. While supplies last that is. So if you think the Z2 might be what you need in your life right now, you should hurry up and place your order right now!

Buy the UMIDIGI Z2