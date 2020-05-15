Top 5 video converter apps of 2020

Videos are created in different formats and that creates certain restrictions in terms of compatibility with devices. It means not all video formats are compatible with every device.

The popular Android platform generally works with formats like MP3, MP4, and 3GP, while many other videos may simply refuse to open. This is where a good video converter app can help you: convert any video to a format playable on your device.

Here today, we will look at some of the top video converters for Android, iOS and Windows to make your choice easier:

Viddly

The popular Youtube video downloader and converter, Viddly is a Windows app that can convert any video file on your hard drive to any format including MP4, WebM, 3GP, and AVI. The app supports Full HD, 4K, and 8K videos at up to 60 fps. You can also convert videos to audio formats like MP3. Moreover, you can transfer you downloaded audio and video files to your phone via a cloud service such as Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive.

Video Transcoder

While you will find hundreds of video converters on the Play Store, most of them come with ads or a limit on video conversion. Video Transcoder, however, is one such converter that you can get without the accompaniment of constant intrusive ads. This free and open-source app supports multiple file-formats including Flv, Avi, Gif, Mp3, Mp4, Matroska, Ogg, WebM, and Opus. Besides, it also supports video codecs such as H.264, Xvid, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, VP8, and VP9. The app requires a few permissions (no Internet required), so you do not have to worry about your privacy while using it.

Video Converter Android

This popular app with 10 Million+ downloads offers many practical features in a neat package. It comes with the background FFmpeg library support and can convert almost any type of mpeg4 and h264 formats including asf, Avi, DivX, Flv, MJPEG, Mkv, m2v, m4v, MOV, rm, Rmvb, WebM, WMV, mpg, Ogg, OGV, and dv4, etc. It first scans your device for all the video files available on it, displaying the audio and video information for each file. You can then select and convert any of those videos into your desired format. Moreover, you can use this app to extract audios from video files, and save the audio files in mp3 or AAC formats without reducing their quality.

Timbre

Timbre is a free video/ audio converter as well as a video editor that also allows you to cut and join videos. Built upon the FFmpeg library, it supports multiple formats including MP3, WAV, FLAC, M4A, AAC & WMA for audio; and MP4, Flv, Avi, Mkv, WebM & MPEG for video. You can even convert videos to GIF animated files using Timbre, or extract MP3 from video files. With the added functionality of a ringtone maker, this comprehensive video converter and editor for Android is worth a shot.

InShot

InShot lets you convert video to audio files to free up space on your Android and iOS devices. You can choose between AAC or MP3 format for output and even adjust the bitrate of your audio. This app also comes with a built-in editor to cut and trim video and audio files and merge audio files. Furthermore, it has a ringtone maker and some advanced features allowing you to adjust the channel, frequency, fade in/out effects, and volume. All in all, InShot is a free powerful video converter that comes with a paywall of $3.99 for additional features including multiple file conversion and merging, adding music cover, fade in/out effects, etc.

Takeaway

So, these are our top picks of video converters. We suggest you try every app and go for what best fits your requirements and preferences for different features and add-ons.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.