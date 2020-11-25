Top 7 PDF editors for Android and iOS

PDF has always been the preferred format for official documents, be it in a corporate office or in some educational institution. Due to this, most of the leading smart phones have pre installed PDF readers to make it easy for the users.

But today, most of ours’ need doesn’t end at just reading the document; we are often required to edit them as well. And in search of those PDF editors we turn to Apple App Store or Google Play Store depending upon whether we are an IOS user or an Android user.

However, both the stores have hundreds of such editors and it becomes really confusing to pick out the best from amongst them.

Soto put an end to your miseries, here is a list some of the best and free PDF editors for both Android and IOS.

Compatible with both IOS and Android, PDFelement supports a wide range of languages, starting from English, Dutch, French, to Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, PDFelement offers a long list of features on both the operating system and that too free in the mobile version.

In IOS, these are some of the features you can use free of cost:

PDF Annotation

PDF Editor

PDF Converter

Form Filler

Sign PDF

Camera to PDF

Split Pages

Cloud Connectivity

Wireless Fidelity Transfer

And, in Android here’s what you will be able to avail without spending a penny:

PDF Annotation

PDF Reader

File Management

Cloud Connectivity

Wireless Fidelity Transfer

Split Pages

Thumbnail Mode

So, it’s easily understandable why the application holds the first position in the list.

Moreover, the desktop version of the application is easily available from a minimal price of $29.

With the continuous update of the technology, the PDFelement team has now successfully released the Pro version of iOS in November 2020. Although this is a paid version with a starting price of $4.99, the user experience and more detailed functional improvements it brings are unparalleled with the previous free version. Secondly, if you are an iOS version user, you can get three versions of cross-terminal (iOS, Windows, macOS) use through this paid version entrance, and the price is at least 60% cheaper. This is a truly great experience of using the same account across terminals at the same time.

But, let’s have a look at the other free editors in the list.

Adobe Acrobat

Supporting iOS and Android, Adobe Acrobat has to be the second in line.

Being one of the first creators of the PDF format, the application knows how to hold its place.

With Acrobat, you can edit, sign, and add comments and notes, etc., to your PDF file completely free of cost on both iOS and Android.

The only disadvantage of this application is that, features like converting the format and inserting images or other attributes has to be bought through in-app purchases.

PDF expert

With PDF EXPERT editing has been turned easy.

Compatible with iOS , the application can be used to edit texts, link, images and much more without a single complication. With addition to this, you can secure your data using passwords and never fear losing it to outside sources!

While all of these come free of cost, if you subscribe to its premium version you will receive features like converting the formats of the files.

iSkysoft PDF EDITOR

The 6th version of iSkysoft is one of the least expensive editors out there.

Supporting both iOS and Windows, the editor has an unique tool bar at the top providing all the basic features that one can need while editing a PDF file. Whether you want to edit, crop or change the background of the file, you can access it all from the toolbar.

Moreover, using the professional version will let to you sign your documents as well.

PDF architect

Compatible with Android, PDF Architect beholds a wide range of features for the users. You can view, rotate, modify, merge documents, and enable optical code reader and much more.

Faster than most of its contemporaries, PDF Architect is quite user friendly. And even if some difficulties arise, the application has a well designed Web page to solve all your problems!

SEJDA

Unlike other editors on the list, Sejda is an online PDF editor. Compatible for Android operating system, the editor is a gift for those who are unable to put up with an application on their systems.

However, being an online editor does not lessen its features. Like every other editor on the list, Sejda lets its users perform all the necessary modification actions.

And since it’s an online editor, to protect the files of its users, every modified file on the website gets automatically deleted after just five hours, so never forget to store the modified file on your system.

XODO

Compatible for both iOS and Android, the application is completely free of cost and does not have any hidden in-app purchases.

The application is believed to be a real competition of Adobe Acrobat because both offer similar features. Like Acrobat, XODO has a smartly designed interface that is easy to use and runs smoothly on every other device.

With addition to your hand gadgets, XODO is also compatible to be used on PCs as well.

And with that, we end our list of some of the best editors here.

And here’s to hoping that the next time you need a PDF editor you wouldn’t have to depend on user reviews.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.