If you have a business you should have a website that allows you to connect with your audience and keep them updated and informed about your products and services. Websites today have become much more than just online portals because they offer an online experience to your audience and customers. Hence, you need to focus on how you can make your website engaging and responsive. However, on the other hand, you must also focus on how you can safeguard your website from potential hacks that can sneak into your business system and try to copy or steal your precious business information and customer data as well.

Here are the top tips to secure your website from possible hacks.

Use the Right Platform

While there are many systems and platforms that you can use to build your website you need to focus on the ones that have the best security options. This would offer you the right start that you need to safeguard your business and personal information from hackers. If you are using website builders you need to look for the most secure website builder that you can find. Similarly, you must also focus on the purpose of your website because you can look for various platforms that are designed for blogs and e-commerce stores.

Use SSL Certification

Even if you are not asking for the personal information of your users you would still want to make use of the SSL certification on your website that would use an encrypted SSL protocol to transfer user information from your website to the database. This ensures that the information is not read in the transit and certain protocols are being implemented to keep the data from being hacked. Using the right HTTPS protocol would ensure that you can protect data from hackers.

Tighten Up Access Control

The easiest way for a hacker to get into your website system is through a username and password that are predictable and easy to guess. Hence, you need to enforce user names and passwords that are not easy to guess. Similarly, you can reduce the number of login attempts made by the users in a certain period. When you tighten up the access control of your website you ensure that hackers have a tough time breaking into your website.

Keep Your Platform Software Updated

Even when you are using platforms like WordPress you want to ensure that you secure your WordPress website by keeping your version updated because you want to have the best and latest features that can offer you the highest level of protection. On the other hand, if you have firewalls and other third-party security systems you would want to update those as well to ensure that your website is secured against the latest malware and spyware threats.

Avoid File Upload Options

If you are allowing your users to upload files to your website system some hackers will likely infiltrate the system using a malware or spyware file. This can make things hard for you to safeguard your website. Hence, you should avoid allowing users to upload files. This way you can ensure that no files are being uploaded to your system and you can keep track of the existing files that you have on your website system.

Use Web Security Tools

Today, you can find many additional tools that you can add to your website that would analyze and monitor the health of your website. This would ensure that you can keep track of all the files on your website and that there is no spyware, malware and viruses on your website system. With this, you can have a peace of mind and focus on handling your website efficiently.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement