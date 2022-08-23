Android is one of the most popular operating systems out there, used by over 2.5 billion smartphone users. Your Android phone is your connection to the world. That’s why it makes sense that a cybercriminal would want to access your data and use it for their own purposes. You may not consider this likely at all, but it is possible.

There are several ways that you can get hacked on your Android phone. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to show you exactly how your Android can be hacked and how you can stop it from happening.

The ways that cybercriminals access and spy on people’s devices are constantly evolving.

Once you’ve been targeted, your personal information can be stolen or used to commit fraud.

Here are some of the most common ways your Android can get hacked:

Public WiFi interception: a hacker has the capability to set up a hotspot that copies a reliable public WiFi connection. Your mobile phone’s data can be compromised as soon as you connect to the hacker’s hotspot.

Fake emails or text messages: you may receive an email that includes a dangerous link that hackers are trying to lure you into clicking. Such emails or texts may appear really trustworthy, and it can be challenging to differentiate a harmful website from a reliable one.

Hacking Software: through a phony app, dubious website, or phishing attack, hackers can deceive you into installing malicious software.

SIM swapping: this occurs when scammers contact your phone’s operator and trick them into activating a SIM card owned by the fraudsters. When this happens, the scammers have possession of your phone number. Anyone who calls or texts this number will be connected to the scammers’ device, not your smartphone.

Brute force attacks: these are attacks focused on password guessing. A hacker will try out thousands of different password combinations on your account until they guess it. If your password is weak, the hacker will probably be successful.

How to know if your phone has been hacked?

There are several indications that your smartphone has been hacked. Here are some of the most common:

Frequent pop-ups.

Poor performance, including app crashes, screen freezes, and sudden restarts.

Suspicious activity on social media accounts.

Unknown calls or messages.

Your phone is taking longer than usual to charge.

For a more detailed description of signs, watch this video!

How do you prevent hackers from getting into your Android?

Now that you know the main ways in which hackers can get into your Android device, here are some important tips you can follow to prevent them from getting in:

Use strong passwords for your accounts.

The first thing you have to do is make sure you are protecting your phone with strong passwords.

If you don’t know what a strong password is, it’s one that contains at least 9 characters, including uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. You can also use special characters like dollar signs or underscores to make your password even stronger.

One of the most comfortable and convenient ways to start using strong passwords is through an Android password manager. If you don’t already know, a password manager is a software tool that helps you create and store passwords, which are used for logging in to websites. You can access your passwords anytime, anywhere, even if you’re offline.

Never click on a link that seems odd.

Think twice before clicking on a link in a strange text message your friend sent you asking you to visit a random website. Malware may be hidden in plain sight.

Put two-factor authentication to use.

Two-factor authentication makes it so that hackers cannot access your accounts even if they enter the correct password. There are several options for two-factor authentication, including biometrics, one-time passwords, verification codes, and QR codes. Your apps will have an extra degree of security to make sure that only you can access them.

Disconnect from Bluetooth and WiFi.

It is relatively simple for hackers to access a phone through Bluetooth or WiFi interception. When not in use, be sure to turn off your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Final thoughts

These days, the chance of your Android being hacked is high. Considering how simple it is to do, it’s best to take precautions against this possibility. With the information listed in the article, you can keep your data private and stay one step ahead of the bad guys!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement