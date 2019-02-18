Umidigi giving away 10 of its S3 Pro ahead of launch

Available on Kickstarter now, the $270 phone packs a serious punch

If you’re heading into the spring season with an eye on something flasghip-worthy, you might not have to wait very long. In fact, your next device might already be available.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Umidigi S3 Pro ticks a number of important boxes, including massive battery and incredible camera. Oh, and it runs the latest version of Android, boasts tons of power and costs just $269.99.

The Umigidi S3 Pro is an unlocked phone expected to make its formal debut on March 18. Currently offered at the crowd-funding website Kickstarter, you can place an order for one and get a 30 percent discount.

As you can see from the official teaser trailer above, and from the Indiegogo listing, the Umidigi S3 Pro is packed with incredible hardware.

With a 6.3-inch display at 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, the screen has only a modest waterdrop cutout at the top. Inside we locate a MediaTek Helio P70 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As for the 5,150mAh battery, it features 18W fast charging which means super fast speeds. With that said, the phone should last most users at least two days per full charge.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature is the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 CMOS sensor. This makes the Umidigi S3 Pro one of the first in the world to offer the new camera tech. Other details in the sensor include 0.8-micron pixel, and 1.6-micron pixels when in low light. Also, a secondary telephoto camera helps to determine depth information.

If you’re looking to get in on a new flagship phone but don’t want to drop a thousand bucks this year, consider the Umidigi S3 Pro. As mentioned above, its at Indiegogo with a 30 percent discount ahead of its formal launch.

Giveaway

What’s better than a dirt-cheap flagship phone? A free one, that’s what. Umidigi is giving away ten units of its S3 Pro over the next few weeks. There are a number of ways you can enter to win so be sure to check them each out.

Umidigi S3 Pro Specs