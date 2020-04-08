UMIDIGI S5 Pro announced with May availability

UMIDIGI on Wednesday announced its latest phone, the S5 Pro, with a global launch set for May. With pricing expected to be less than $300, the handset provides customers with a rather strong mid-range experience.

The S5 Pro follows the path set forth by last year’s flagship F2 phone in that it offers up affordable yet robust hardware. What’s more, it houses some interesting tech designed for gaming needs.

Key features include a Mediatek Helio G90T process with 6GB RAM and an incredibly generous 256GB storage capacity. Similar to other “gaming phones”, it includes liquid cooling to keep things humming along.

The 4,680mAh battery is more than enough to get the average user through a day or two without breaking a sweat. Gamers will go through it quicker, of course, but the 18W fast charging ensures it’s replenished in short order.

The UMIDIGI S5 Pro has full screen 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up camera for selfies.

Around back is a 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth lens.

When it comes to design, the UMIDIGI S5 Pro employs a 3D curved glass panel on the back and comes in Ocean Blue and Cosmic Black options.

Availability

UMIDIGI hasn’t given an official price for the S5 Pro, but it says it will be “under $300” when it arrives in May. In the meantime, you can visit AliExpress to add the phone to your cart.

As we’ve seen with previous key UMIDIGI phone launches, you can enter to win a free phone. Head to the UMIDIGI website to enter a giveaway with 10 units up for grabs.

UMIDIGI S5 Pro Features

Screen: 6.39″ FHD+ AMOLED Ultra FullView Display

CPU: MediaTek, Helio G90T, 2 x A76 2.05GHz large core, 6 x A55 2.0GHz

GPU: ARM Mali G76 MC4

RAM: 6GB, LPDDR4x dual-channel

Storage: 256GB, UFS 2.1

Rear camera: 48MP primary camera, 1/2” image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 super pixel, F/1.79 aperture, 6-element lens 16MP ultra wide angle camera, FOV 120° 5MP depth camera 5MP macro camera, 2cm macro distance

Front camera:

16MP, F/2.0 aperture, 5-element lens

Connectivity: Dual 4G/Dual VoLTE

Bands: 4G: FDD-LTE: B1 /2 /3 /4 /5 /7 /8 /12 /13 /17 /18 /19 /20 /25 /26 /28A /28B /66 /71 TDD-LTE: B34 /38 /39 /40 /41 3G: WCDMA: B1 /2 /4 /5 /6 /8 TD-SCDMA: B34 /39 CDMA EVDO: BC0 /BC1 2G: GSM: B2 /B3 /B5 /B8 CDMA1X: BC0 /BC1

GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou

USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG

Battery: 4680mAh, 18W Fast Charge

Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.7 x 9.6 mm

Weight: 202g

Sensors: In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor,

Accelerometer , Gyroscope, Electronic Compass

Colors: Ocean Blue, Cosmic Black

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.