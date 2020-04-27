UMIDIGI S5 Pro first impressions shared ahead of May launch

UMIDIGI recently announced its newest flagship phone, UMIDIGI S5 Pro, with impressive hardware such as a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 256GB storage, and FHD+ AMOLED display. According to UMIDIGI, its S5 Pro is its most powerful and beautiful phone released to date.

What follows are first impressions and highlights of the phone.

As we’ve seen over the last year, most flagship phones employ a punch-hole display for the front-facing camera. In a bit of a departure, the UMIDIGI S5 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera so there’s a bezel-less display that’s void of any holes or cutouts.

The S5 Pro is one of the few flagship phones with a true full screen experience. The FHD+ AMOLED display has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Around back, there’s a 3D curved glass design with the nano-holographic texture. This helps to make for gorgeous curves with a stunning gloss, almost as if a shimmering lake.

As for other hardware, the S5 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor with a liquid cooling system, 6GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. Also inside is a 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and NFC.

The rear camera configuration is made of a 48-megapixel matrix quad-camera system with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens.

UMIDIGI S5 Pro will be available for global sale on May 26, but it’s not clear how much it will cost. For what it’s worth, all indications thus far suggest it will be under $300.

If you're interested in the phone, and want to get in on a discounted launch promotional rate, you can add it to your cart now on AliExpress.

As we've seen before, UMIDIGI is giving away a number of its upcoming S5 Pro.

Lastly, UMIDIGI is holding a spring sale on AliExpress for its smartphones; you can save up to $80 for some of its more popular phones, including the UMIDIGI F2, Power 3 and A5 Pro.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.