UMIDIGI unboxes its S5 Pro and shows off features

How does the phone stack up against the Samsung Galaxy A51?

UMIDIGI’s latest phone, the S5 Pro, is official and goes on sale May 26. As such, it’s launching with an introductory price of just $249.99 through the UMDIGI Fan Festival 2020.

The UMIDIGI S5 Pro comes with pretty high end hardware for the price, and rivals other more expensive models. Take the Samsung Galaxy A51 for example. How does the S5 Pro stack up against the more pricey handset? Surprisingly well, if not better in a few ways.

Keeping in mind that specifications on paper are one thing, and that real world performance is another, here’s how the two shake out against each other.

As you can see, the UMIDIGI S5 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera while the Galaxy A51 features a punch-hole cutout.

In terms of performance, the S5 Pro has a Helio G90T gaming processor which outscores Samsung’s handset. What’s more, there’s more memory and double the storage. We’re talking 6GB RAM and 256GB storage as opposed to the 4GB/128GB configuration. All that, and it’s more than $100 cheaper.

Both phones have a 48-megapixel quad camera array, however the S5 Pro has a bigger aperture for the main camera. The ultra-wide camera has a higher resolution, too.

In the area of compatibility, the UMIDIGI S5 Pro has support for all of the global bands whereas Samsung’s might depend on where you purchase it.

The UMIDIGI S5 Pro will sell at $269.99 but it has a two-day discount of $20 which puts it at $249.99 for the short period.

UMIDIGI A7 Pro versus Samsung A11

Here’s another match-up that speaks to how much value you get from UMIDIGI’s phones when compared to other brands. As you can see in the chart below, the entry-level phone UMIDIGI A7 Pro features as good, if not better, hardware at a cheaper price ($199.99).

UMIDIGI’s Fan Festival 2020 kicks off May 26 where you’ll be able to order both phones with immediate global shipping. What’s more, UMIDIGI is giving away ten of its A7 Pro as part of a promotion.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.