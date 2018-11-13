UMIDIGI Uwatch is available for pre-order for $24.99, get it now! (Promoted)

We recently told you that UMIDIGI announced its first smartwatch, the Uwatch not so long ago.

Well, the wearable is now officially available for pre-order at Gearbest. From now until November 15, you will be able to grab the Uwatch with the promotional price of $24.99. Customers can get it in Milanese Black, Sport Black and Sport Red. Once the pre-sale period is over, the price will increase to $29.99.

In case you missed our previous coverage, UMIDIGI’s Uwatch comes with a 1.33-inch circular display and a watchband in three colors. The wearable takes advantage of a full metal unibody and has a 2.5D curved tempered glass screen for great viewing angles.

Looking for a budget smartwatch? The Uwatch might be just what you need!

UMIDIGI says the Uwatch can do everything you’d expect a smartwatch to do including counting calories, monitoring sleep and heart rate and so on. When paired with a compatible Android phone, the device will also be able to display messages, reject calls and show app notifications.

The wearable is also highly customizable, in the sense that you can pick different themes, or you can even DIY your own theme. This means you can use a personal photo as the background for your watch.

Note that this is not a Wear OS watch. Instead, the UWatch is based on a proprietary wearable operating system designed by UMIDIGI.

On top of releasing the Uwatch, UMIDIGI also hosted an 11.11 sale to celebrate Singles Day over the weekend during in which it offered promotional prices on some of its best smartphones at Aliexpress. And some of those prices still stand.

Last but not least, UMIDIGI announced the 20 lucky winners who are getting an UMIDIGI A3 free of charge. If you participated, check the video below to see whether you’ve won or not.