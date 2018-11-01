UMIDIGI Uwatch real-life photos show the smartwatch in action (Promoted)

So far UMIDIGI has been known for making smartphones, but now the Chinese company is looking to enter a new product category – smartwatches.

UMIDIGI getting ready to launch the Uwatch, a wearable featuring a 1.33-inch circular display and a watchband in three different stunning colors.

According to the company’s own website, the Uwatch is expected to boast a full metal unibody and a 2.5D curved tempered glass screen with great viewing angles.

The Uwatch is bound to be an affordable smartwatch

The smartwatch also packs a heart rate sensor, and will also be able to act as a sleep monitor and real-time activity tracker. And when pair with a compatible Android smartphone, the Uwatch will also display messages or give you the option to reject calls.

UMIDIGI’s first smartwatch doesn’t appear to be running Wear OS, but a proprietary operating system instead. The company also says there are three different UI styles users can choose from.

While the price and the launch date of the UMIDIGI Uwatch are still unknown, the brand is currently hosting a giveaway for the product on AliExpress.

There are 60 watches up for grabs, as follows: every day at 10:00, 15:00 GMT between October 29 and November 2 and November 5 and November 9, you will have the chance to get one of the 3 Uwatches available for the snap-up price of $0.5.

How? Make sure you subscribe to the UMIDIGI store on Aliexpress prior to each giveaway. Visit the website on time and add a Uwatch to your cart. Proceed to checkout. Make sure you act fast if you want to win!

UMIDIGI Uwarch giveaway

UMIDIGI also reminds us it has another promotion event coming up for the UMIDIGI A3 which is should kick start on November 11, 2018.

Right now, you can register with a $7.6 deposit to get the phone for just $75.99 on November 11. If you are interested check the pre-sale activity here.